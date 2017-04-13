Disturbance Involving Gun In Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lee Pinet, “On 4/12/17 at 3:15 pm Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. on multiple calls of a disturbance involving a gun. On arrival Officers spoke with the involved parties while receiving further information from callers that a female fled the scene with the gun in her vehicle. After speaking with several witnesses as well, the investigation led to the arrest of John Thompson 55 (Scottsbluff) and Lori Guerrero 33 (Scottsbluff) for Terroristic Threats and Use of a firearm to commit a felony. Also arrested was Beverly Guerrero 27 (Scottsbluff) for Tampering with evidence.”