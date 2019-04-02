Disturbance at Chadron Primary School leads to felony arrest

CHADRON — A disturbance at Chadron Primary School has resulted in the arrest of a Chadron woman.



According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, the Chadron Police Department received several 911 calls at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a disturbance at the school.

“This was regarding an adult female screaming and banging on the front doors,” Lordino said. “Upon arrival, officers had contact with 29-year-old Claudine Soester as she was leaving the primary school in her vehicle.”

Soester was arrested for felony terroristic threats and disturbing the peace. She was transported to the Dawes County jail where bond was set at 10% of $10,000.

“This type of conduct is inappropriate at any school facility and was directed at the principal. There were no threats towards any other staff or students nor were the staff and student’s safety at risk. The staff followed school policy, notified law enforcement immediately, and did not allow Soester to gain entry to the school,” Lordino said.