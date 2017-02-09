District Wrestling Set For Friday And Saturday

High School District Wrestling Tournaments are set for this Friday and Saturday across Nebraska. Class B Western Nebraska teams will compete in the B-4 Districts at McCook Community College on Feb. 10 and 11. Class C teams from our area will be in Valentine at the C-4 District and local Class D teams will compete at the D-4 District at Sutherland High School. The top 4 place winners in each weight class will qualify for the State Wrestling Championships at the Century Link Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-17 & 18. Join KCOW and panhandlepost.com for live coverage of Box Butte County wrestlers and for complete updates check www.nsaahome.org

2016-2017 Wrestling District Assignments District A-1: Dates: Feb 11, 2017 Site: Kearney High School Host School: Kearney Director: Mitchell Stine Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School

Kearney

Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southeast

Omaha North

Omaha Northwest

Omaha Westside District A-2: Dates: Feb 11, 2017 Site: Millard North High School Host School: Millard North Director: Chad Zimmerman Schools Assigned: Bellevue East

Bellevue West

Lincoln East

Millard North

Millard South

North Platte

Omaha Bryan

South Sioux City District A-3: Dates: Feb 11, 2017 Site: Ralston High School Host School: Ralston Director: Mike Smith Schools Assigned: Columbus

Elkhorn South

Fremont

Grand Island

Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southwest

Papillion-LaVista

Ralston District A-4: Dates: Feb 11, 2017 Site: Millard West High School Host School: Millard West Director: Dr. Chris Loofe Schools Assigned: Lincoln Northeast

Millard West

Norfolk

Omaha Benson

Omaha Burke

Omaha Central

Omaha South

Papillion-LaVista South District B-1: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Aurora Middle School – Sports Complex Host School: Aurora Director: Jay Staehr Schools Assigned: Aurora

Blair

Boone Central/Newman Grove

Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus

Crete

Norris

Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Omaha Skutt Catholic

Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs

Waverly

York District B-2: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Palrang Field House, Boys Town Host School: Boys Town Director: Paul Blomenkamp Schools Assigned: Beatrice

Boys Town

Douglas County West

Elkhorn

Falls City

Hastings

Nebraska City

Northwest

Omaha Concordia

Omaha Gross Catholic

Plattsmouth

West Point-Beemer District B-3: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Bennington High School Host School: Bennington Director: Greg Lamberty Schools Assigned: Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn

Bennington

Fairbury

Gretna

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Mount Michael Benedictine

Platteview

Schuyler

Seward

Wayne

Winnebago District B-4: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: McCook Community College Host School: McCook Director: Darin Nichols Schools Assigned: Adams Central

Alliance

Chadron

Cozad

Gering

Gothenburg

Holdrege

Lexington

McCook

Ogallala

Scottsbluff

Sidney District C-1: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Aquinas Catholic High School Host School: Aquinas Catholic Director: Ron Mimick Schools Assigned: Aquinas Catholic

Battle Creek

Bishop Neumann

Central City

Crofton/Bloomfield

Fort Calhoun

Johnson County Central

Lincoln Lutheran

Logan View

O’Neill

Ponca

Shelton/Kenesaw

South Central Nebraska Unified District #5

Stanton

Twin River

Wilber-Clatonia District C-2: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Cross County Schools Host School: Cross County Director: Ty Twarling Schools Assigned: Arlington

Centennial

Cross County/Osceola

David City

Doniphan-Trumbull

Fillmore Central

Gibbon

Grand Island Central Catholic

Hastings St. Cecilia

Lincoln Christian

Raymond Central

Red Cloud/Blue Hill

Shelby-Rising City

Wakefield

Wood River

Yutan District C-3: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: St. Paul High School Host School: St. Paul Director: Rick Peters Schools Assigned: Centura Public Schools

Conestoga

HTRS

Louisville

Madison

Malcolm

Milford

Norfolk Catholic

North Bend Central

Palmyra

Pierce

St. Paul

Sutton

Syracuse

Tekamah-Herman

Wisner-Pilger District C-4: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Valentine High School Host School: Valentine Director: Gus Brown Schools Assigned: Ainsworth

Arcadia/Loup City

Bridgeport

Broken Bow

Chase County

Gordon-Rushville

Hershey

Kearney Catholic

Kimball

Loomis/Bertrand

Minden

Mitchell

Ord

Ravenna

Southern Valley

Valentine District D-1: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Howells Host School: Howells-Dodge Director: Jordan Brabec Schools Assigned: Archbishop Bergan

Clearwater-Orchard

Creighton

Freeman

Howells-Dodge

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Neligh-Oakdale

Niobrara/Verdigre

North Central

Osmond

Palmer

Plainview

Sandhills/Thedford

Scribner-Snyder

Southwest

Stapleton

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Superior

Tri County District D-2: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Central Community College – Columbus Host School: High Plains Community Director: Andy Vrbka Schools Assigned: Axtell

Burwell

Clarkson-Leigh

Elgin Public/Pope John

Elkhorn Valley

Fullerton

Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Harvard

High Plains Community

Nebraska Christian

Oakland-Craig

Pleasanton

Riverside

South Loup

Southern

St. Mary’s

Twin Loup

Weeping Water

West Holt

Winside District D-3: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Amherst High School Host School: Amherst Director: Ron Evans Schools Assigned: Alma

Amherst

Anselmo-Merna

Ansley/Litchfield

Arapahoe

Cambridge

Central Valley

Dorchester

East Butler

Elm Creek

Elwood

Eustis-Farnam

Franklin

Friend

Meridian

Overton

Pender

Randolph

Thayer Central

Wilcox-Hildreth District D-4: Dates: Feb 10, Feb 11, 2017 Site: Sutherland Host School: Sutherland Director: Shannon Staggs Schools Assigned: Banner County

Bayard

Brady

Crawford

Dundy County Stratton

Garden County

Hay Springs

Hemingford

Hitchcock County

Hyannis

Maxwell

McPherson County

Medicine Valley

Minatare

Morrill

Mullen

North Platte St. Patrick’s

Perkins County

Sioux County

Sutherland

Wauneta-Palisade