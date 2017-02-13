District Wrestling Results For Panhandle Teams

District Wrestling Tournaments were held Feb. 10 and 11 across Nebraska. The top 4 place winners in each weight class qualify for the State Wrestling Championships which will be held at the Century Link Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-17 & 18. For complete Statewide results check www.nsaahome.org
B-4 at McCook Community College
106 Results
1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
2nd Place – Carson Richards of McCook
3rd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
4th Place – Paul Houser of Sidney
1st Place Match
Andy Rojas (Lexington) 38-5, Jr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
3rd Place Match
Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 37-14, Fr. over Paul Houser (Sidney) 25-22, Fr. (Dec 5-3).
113 Results
1st Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg
2nd Place – Evan Steggs of Alliance
3rd Place – Kevin Price of Scottsbluff
4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
1st Place Match
Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 45-5, Sr. over Evan Steggs (Alliance) 24-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 32-17, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 15-9, Fr. (Fall 0:55).
120 Results
1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
4th Place – Jerryd Hernandez of Scottsbluff
1st Place Match
Trey Arellano (Sidney) 49-3, So. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 40-13, So. (Dec 8-5).
3rd Place Match
Jace Russman (Cozad) 35-12, So. over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 21-11, So. (Dec 5-0).
126 Results
1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central
4th Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney
1st Place Match
Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 32-6, So. over Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 39-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 36-10, Jr. over Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
132 Results
1st Place – Mario Ybarra of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Joe Ritzen of Chadron
3rd Place – KC Higer of Sidney
4th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 29-8, Jr. over Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 36-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2).
3rd Place Match
KC Higer (Sidney) 37-12, So. over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 37-22, Jr. (Fall 0:47).
138 Results
1st Place – Jorgen Johnson of Alliance
2nd Place – Rob Price of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington
4th Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 32-4, Jr. over Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 27-8, Sr. (Inj. 2:36).
3rd Place Match
Austin Probasco (Lexington) 27-10, Sr. over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 10-3).
145 Results
1st Place – Ben Rodriquez of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Rey Valdez of Alliance
3rd Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
4th Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 34-6, Sr. over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 12-2, Sr. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match
Riley Kopf (Lexington) 27-8, So. over Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 20-9, Jr. (Fall 5:00).
152 Results
1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney
2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
3rd Place – Austin Garcia of Gering
4th Place – Lane Applegarth of Alliance
1st Place Match
Derek Robb (Sidney) 52-0, Jr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 45-4, Jr. (Fall 2:35).
3rd Place Match
Austin Garcia (Gering) 16-10, So. over Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 26-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
160 Results
1st Place – Danny Vallejo of Alliance
2nd Place – Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
4th Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook
1st Place Match
Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 32-2, Sr. over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 33-7, Fr. (Fall 3:30).
3rd Place Match
Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 36-7, Jr. over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 28-12, Sr. (MD 12-2).
170 Results
1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege
2nd Place – Bryant Wilson of Alliance
3rd Place – Corey Brown of Adams Central
4th Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington
1st Place Match
Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 40-0, Jr. over Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Corey Brown (Adams Central) 33-16, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 4:40).
182 Results
1st Place – Salem Harsh of Scottsbluff
2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad
3rd Place – Eric Langan of McCook
4th Place – Chaten Edgren of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 46-0, Sr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 35-9, Sr. (MD 10-1).
3rd Place Match
Eric Langan (McCook) 26-6, Sr. over Chaten Edgren (Holdrege) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
195 Results
1st Place – Jaret Matson of McCook
2nd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Ethan Mullen of Adams Central
4th Place – Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff
1st Place Match
Jaret Matson (McCook) 25-6, Sr. over Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 44-12, Jr. (Fall 2:56).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Mullen (Adams Central) 31-11, Sr. over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 34-15, Sr. (For.).
220 Results
1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook
2nd Place – Garrett Nelson of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege
4th Place – Lane Lauder of Alliance
1st Place Match
Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 25-5, Jr. over Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 41-10, So. (Fall 1:12).
3rd Place Match
Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 36-4, Jr. over Lane Lauder (Alliance) 25-12, Sr. (Fall 3:00).
285 Results
1st Place – Hunter Brenn of Holdrege
2nd Place – Genaro Gurrola of Scottsbluff
3rd Place – Zachary Wloskowski of Adams Central
4th Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
1st Place Match
Hunter Brenn (Holdrege) 33-4, Jr. over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 40-8, Sr. (MD 11-3).
3rd Place Match
Zachary Wloskowski (Adams Central) 33-10, Jr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 15-7, So. (Fall 4:56).
Team Scores 1. Scottsbluff 217.52. Alliance 143.0 3. Lexington 139.0 4. Gothenburg 130.5 5. Adams Central 108.0 6. McCook 106.5 7. Holdrege 105.0 8. Sidney 102.0 9. Cozad 50.0 10. Chadron 39.5 11. Gering 37.0 12. Ogallala 16.0
C-4 at Valentine
106 Results
1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
2nd Place – CASEY BENAVIDES of Bridgeport
3rd Place – Colton Rowse of Ord
4th Place – Layne Shiers of Kearney Catholic
1st Place Match
Chase Olson (Valentine) 11-1, Fr. over CASEY BENAVIDES (Bridgeport) 40-5, Fr. (Fall 3:28).
3rd Place Match
Colton Rowse (Ord) 31-8, Fr. over Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 31-10, Fr. (Fall 2:18).
113 Results
1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
2nd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Tyrell Means of Gordon-Rushville
4th Place – Jadden Treffer of Ravenna
1st Place Match
Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 27-0, Fr. over Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 35-6, So. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 15-12, Fr. over Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 18-17, So. (Dec 11-7).
120 Results
1st Place – Clayton Glendy of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Brody Benson of Valentine
3rd Place – Quin Child of Gordon-Rushville
4th Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord
1st Place Match
Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 43-1, Sr. over Brody Benson (Valentine) 22-11, So. (Fall 2:26).
3rd Place Match
Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 26-15, Jr. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 19-22, So. (Fall 2:00).
126 Results
1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine
2nd Place – Darryn Walters of Mitchell
3rd Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic
4th Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 36-0, Jr. over Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 8-4).
3rd Place Match
Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 27-8, So. over Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 10-3).
132 Results
1st Place – Carter Fleshman of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Julian Ramon of Valentine
3rd Place – Blake Henry of Gordon-Rushville
4th Place – TREVOR PETERSON of Chase County
1st Place Match
Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 39-3, Sr. over Julian Ramon (Valentine) 26-7, So. (Dec 3-0).
3rd Place Match
Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 26-8, Jr. over TREVOR PETERSON (Chase County) 33-17, Fr. (Fall 2:42).
138 Results
1st Place – Eric Pacheco of Kearney Catholic
2nd Place – Noah Eklund of Valentine
3rd Place – Logan Belsky of Gordon-Rushville
4th Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis/Bertrand
1st Place Match
Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 42-2, Sr. over Noah Eklund (Valentine) 29-6, Sr. (TB-1 7-6).
3rd Place Match
Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 25-4, Sr. over Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 33-6, Sr. (TB-1 2-1).
145 Results
1st Place – Hudson Pearman of Valentine
2nd Place – Ty Connely of Kearney Catholic
3rd Place – CALEB WEISS of Chase County
4th Place – Jacob Mackley of Hershey
1st Place Match
Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 29-2, Sr. over Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
CALEB WEISS (Chase County) 44-11, Jr. over Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 43-15, Jr. (Dec 6-3).
152 Results
1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
2nd Place – Jack Keating of Kearney Catholic
3rd Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow
4th Place – Tanner Knight of Ord
1st Place Match
Caleb Long (Valentine) 29-4, So. over Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2).
3rd Place Match
Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 40-8, Jr. over Tanner Knight (Ord) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 1:55).
160 Results
1st Place – BRYSON FISHER of Chase County
2nd Place – Kaden Dawe of Ord
3rd Place – Andrew Miller of Broken Bow
4th Place – Kieron Wenig of Valentine
1st Place Match
BRYSON FISHER (Chase County) 36-5, Sr. over Kaden Dawe (Ord) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
3rd Place Match
Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 34-11, Sr. over Kieron Wenig (Valentine) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 11-4).
170 Results
1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine
2nd Place – Abe Hernandez of Mitchell
3rd Place – Gavin Trompke of Ord
4th Place – Logan Coalson of Bridgeport
1st Place Match
Donald Stephen (Valentine) 29-3, Jr. over Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 30-2, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match
Gavin Trompke (Ord) 38-6, Sr. over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 37-9, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
182 Results
1st Place – Jerrod Fedorchik of Bridgeport
2nd Place – CAINE HAARBERG of Chase County
3rd Place – Brady Dawson of Southern Valley
4th Place – Jacob Lech of Ord
1st Place Match
Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 33-0, Sr. over CAINE HAARBERG (Chase County) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 1:06).
3rd Place Match
Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 37-12, Sr. over Jacob Lech (Ord) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 5-4).
195 Results
1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord
2nd Place – Tysen McDowell of Minden
3rd Place – Marce Vasquez of Bridgeport
4th Place – Tristan Kociemba of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 37-1, Fr. over Tysen McDowell (Minden) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 1:20).
3rd Place Match
Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 37-2, Jr. over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 26-15, Sr. (MD 12-4).
220 Results
1st Place – AARON HINOJOSA of Chase County
2nd Place – Bryan McGahan of Hershey
3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
4th Place – Steven Shields of Valentine
1st Place Match
AARON HINOJOSA (Chase County) 45-3, Jr. over Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 2:00).
3rd Place Match
Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 40-10, So. over Steven Shields (Valentine) 22-14, Sr. (Fall 1:28).
285 Results
1st Place – Lane Hruby of Arcadia/Loup City
2nd Place – Curtis Freeze of Bridgeport
3rd Place – Jared Fulton of Valentine
4th Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Lane Hruby (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0, Sr. over Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 2:32).
3rd Place Match
Jared Fulton (Valentine) 25-6, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 26-22, So. (Fall 2:40).
Team Scores 1. Valentine 264.0 2. Broken Bow 153.0 3. Kearney Catholic 138.0 4. Ord 127.5 5. Chase County 125.0 6. Bridgeport 109.0 7. Gordon-Rushville 70.0 8. Mitchell 56.0 9. Arcadia/Loup City 55.0 10. Hershey 54.0 11. Ravenna 48.0 12. Minden 40.0 12. Southern Valley 40.0 14. Ainsworth 26.0 14. Kimball 26.0 16. Loomis/Bertrand 20.0
D-4 at Sutherland
106 Results
1st Place – Ryan Patrick of Sutherland
2nd Place – Nathaniel Murillo of Morrill
3rd Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen
4th Place – Jaydon Walker of Hemingford
1st Place Match
Ryan Patrick (Sutherland) 30-0, Sr. over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 23-7, Fr. (Fall 5:01).
3rd Place Match
Teven Marshall (Mullen) 27-13, Fr. over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 30-14, Fr. (Fall 0:49).
113 Results
1st Place – Trevor Nelson of Crawford
2nd Place – Tate Coss of Garden County
3rd Place – Mason Coward of Morrill
4th Place – Austin Anderson of Hay Springs
1st Place Match
Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 35-1, Jr. over Tate Coss (Garden County) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 1:21).
3rd Place Match
Mason Coward (Morrill) 20-10, Fr. over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-25, So. (Fall 1:27).
120 Results
1st Place – Alex Araujo of Bayard
2nd Place – Holden Schleve of Morrill
3rd Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County
4th Place – Dennis Vogl of Crawford
1st Place Match
Alex Araujo (Bayard) 33-8, Jr. over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 27-11, So. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 29-7, Jr. over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 17-10, Fr. (MD 9-0).
126 Results
1st Place – Mitchell McKibbin of Bayard
2nd Place – Justin Davis of Hemingford
3rd Place – William White of Sutherland
4th Place – Brady Gracey of Mullen
1st Place Match
Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 35-7, Jr. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 23-8, So. (Dec 1-0).
3rd Place Match
William White (Sutherland) 36-9, So. over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 25-15, So. (Dec 3-2).
132 Results
1st Place – Cameron Riggs of North Platte St. Patrick`s
2nd Place – RJ Tutlam-Hazen of Medicine Valley
3rd Place – Jade Lovitt of Mullen
4th Place – Jesse Evans of Dundy County Stratton
1st Place Match
Cameron Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 46-0, Jr. over RJ Tutlam-Hazen (Medicine Valley) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:05).
3rd Place Match
Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 21-11, So. over Jesse Evans (Dundy County Stratton) 27-17, Sr. (Fall 3:30).
138 Results
1st Place – Brett Riggs of North Platte St. Patrick`s
2nd Place – Kiffen Cook of Perkins County
3rd Place – Coy Wolken of Hay Springs
4th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade
1st Place Match
Brett Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 43-2, So. over Kiffen Cook (Perkins County) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 1:35).
3rd Place Match
Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 32-12, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 13-18, Jr. (MD 13-4).
145 Results
1st Place – Dylan Davis-Mack of Medicine Valley
2nd Place – Josh Cox of Mullen
3rd Place – Derek Gibson of Sutherland
4th Place – Jace Wid of Perkins County
1st Place Match
Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 24-5, So. over Josh Cox (Mullen) 24-18, So. (Fall 5:30).
3rd Place Match
Derek Gibson (Sutherland) 15-10, Fr. over Jace Wid (Perkins County) 8-19, Fr. (Fall 3:37).
152 Results
1st Place – Aaron Allison of North Platte St. Patrick`s
2nd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County
3rd Place – Dylan Ernesti of Hemingford
4th Place – Karsen Hunter of Bayard
1st Place Match
Aaron Allison (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-4, Sr. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Dylan Ernesti (Hemingford) 23-12, Sr. over Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 18-17, So. (MD 19-8).
160 Results
1st Place – Justus Monette of Mullen
2nd Place – Bryce Running Hawk of Hay Springs
3rd Place – Wyatt Mader of Crawford
4th Place – Justin Pendleton of Medicine Valley
1st Place Match
Justus Monette (Mullen) 35-5, Sr. over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 14-10, Fr. (Dec 10-5).
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 19-9, Jr. over Justin Pendleton (Medicine Valley) 26-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:42 (18-3)).
170 Results
1st Place – Darren Leibhart of Mullen
2nd Place – Will Howell of Morrill
3rd Place – Jack Kennicutt of Perkins County
4th Place – Nathan Tobiasson of Hay Springs
1st Place Match
Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 23-11, Sr. over Will Howell (Morrill) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 3:33).
3rd Place Match
Jack Kennicutt (Perkins County) 17-15, Jr. over Nathan Tobiasson (Hay Springs) 25-19, Sr. (Fall 0:27).
182 Results
1st Place – Beau Wood of Perkins County
2nd Place – Scott Taylor of Medicine Valley
3rd Place – Branden Bardell of Maxwell
4th Place – Isaac Gomez of Minatare
1st Place Match
Beau Wood (Perkins County) 24-5, So. over Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
3rd Place Match
Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 20-20, Sr. over Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 0:54).
195 Results
1st Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen
2nd Place – Matt Walker of Maxwell
3rd Place – Jarod Nicholson of Sutherland
4th Place – Chris Sciortino of Garden County
1st Place Match
Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 21-7, Fr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 4:25).
3rd Place Match
Jarod Nicholson (Sutherland) 23-14, Sr. over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 4-20, So. (Fall 1:37).
220 Results
1st Place – Robert Muench of Sutherland
2nd Place – Denton Payne of Hemingford
3rd Place – Ben Cantu of Morrill
4th Place – Ryan Jensen of Mullen
1st Place Match
Robert Muench (Sutherland) 40-2, Sr. over Denton Payne (Hemingford) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 4:18).
3rd Place Match
Ben Cantu (Morrill) 15-13, Sr. over Ryan Jensen (Mullen) 11-16, So. (Dec 9-6).
285 Results
1st Place – Emilio Perez of Perkins County
2nd Place – Dakota Ehart of Dundy County Stratton
3rd Place – Cade Payne of Hemingford
4th Place – John Hill of Morrill
1st Place Match
Emilio Perez (Perkins County) 19-12, So. over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County Stratton) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 5:26).
3rd Place Match
Cade Payne (Hemingford) 34-5, So. over John Hill (Morrill) 18-16, Jr. (Fall 0:36).
Team Scores 1. Mullen 147.5 2. Perkins County 98.0 3. Hemingford 94.0 3. Sutherland 94.0 5. Morrill 91.0 6. North Platte St. Patrick`s 86.0 7. Medicine Valley 81.0 8. Crawford 57.5 9. Bayard 57.0 10. Dundy County Stratton 50.0 11. Hay Springs 49.0 12. Maxwell 47.0 13. Hitchcock County 39.0 14. Garden County 37.5 15. Wauneta-Palisade 15.0 16. Hyannis 12.0 17. Minatare 9.0 18. Banner County 6.0 19. McPherson County 4.0 19. Sioux County 4.0 21. Brady 0.0