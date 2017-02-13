District Wrestling Results For Panhandle Teams

District Wrestling Tournaments were held Feb. 10 and 11 across Nebraska. The top 4 place winners in each weight class qualify for the State Wrestling Championships which will be held at the Century Link Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-17 & 18. For complete Statewide results check www.nsaahome.org

B-4 at McCook Community College

106 Results

1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

2nd Place – Carson Richards of McCook

3rd Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central

4th Place – Paul Houser of Sidney

1st Place Match

Andy Rojas (Lexington) 38-5, Jr. over Carson Richards (McCook) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

3rd Place Match

Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 37-14, Fr. over Paul Houser (Sidney) 25-22, Fr. (Dec 5-3).

113 Results

1st Place – Trevor Holley of Gothenburg

2nd Place – Evan Steggs of Alliance

3rd Place – Kevin Price of Scottsbluff

4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

1st Place Match

Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 45-5, Sr. over Evan Steggs (Alliance) 24-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 32-17, So. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 15-9, Fr. (Fall 0:55).

120 Results

1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney

2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

4th Place – Jerryd Hernandez of Scottsbluff

1st Place Match

Trey Arellano (Sidney) 49-3, So. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 40-13, So. (Dec 8-5).

3rd Place Match

Jace Russman (Cozad) 35-12, So. over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 21-11, So. (Dec 5-0).

126 Results

1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Bryce Larson of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central

4th Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney

1st Place Match

Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 32-6, So. over Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 39-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 36-10, Jr. over Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 40-10, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

132 Results

1st Place – Mario Ybarra of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Joe Ritzen of Chadron

3rd Place – KC Higer of Sidney

4th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 29-8, Jr. over Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 36-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

KC Higer (Sidney) 37-12, So. over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 37-22, Jr. (Fall 0:47).

138 Results

1st Place – Jorgen Johnson of Alliance

2nd Place – Rob Price of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Austin Probasco of Lexington

4th Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 32-4, Jr. over Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 27-8, Sr. (Inj. 2:36).

3rd Place Match

Austin Probasco (Lexington) 27-10, Sr. over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 10-3).

145 Results

1st Place – Ben Rodriquez of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Rey Valdez of Alliance

3rd Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

4th Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 34-6, Sr. over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 12-2, Sr. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match

Riley Kopf (Lexington) 27-8, So. over Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 20-9, Jr. (Fall 5:00).

152 Results

1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney

2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

3rd Place – Austin Garcia of Gering

4th Place – Lane Applegarth of Alliance

1st Place Match

Derek Robb (Sidney) 52-0, Jr. over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 45-4, Jr. (Fall 2:35).

3rd Place Match

Austin Garcia (Gering) 16-10, So. over Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 26-10, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

160 Results

1st Place – Danny Vallejo of Alliance

2nd Place – Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

4th Place – Dunncan Rogers of McCook

1st Place Match

Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 32-2, Sr. over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 33-7, Fr. (Fall 3:30).

3rd Place Match

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 36-7, Jr. over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 28-12, Sr. (MD 12-2).

170 Results

1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege

2nd Place – Bryant Wilson of Alliance

3rd Place – Corey Brown of Adams Central

4th Place – Josh Duncan of Lexington

1st Place Match

Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 40-0, Jr. over Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Corey Brown (Adams Central) 33-16, Sr. over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 27-16, Sr. (Fall 4:40).

182 Results

1st Place – Salem Harsh of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Zeke Derr of Cozad

3rd Place – Eric Langan of McCook

4th Place – Chaten Edgren of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 46-0, Sr. over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 35-9, Sr. (MD 10-1).

3rd Place Match

Eric Langan (McCook) 26-6, Sr. over Chaten Edgren (Holdrege) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

195 Results

1st Place – Jaret Matson of McCook

2nd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Ethan Mullen of Adams Central

4th Place – Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff

1st Place Match

Jaret Matson (McCook) 25-6, Sr. over Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 44-12, Jr. (Fall 2:56).

3rd Place Match

Ethan Mullen (Adams Central) 31-11, Sr. over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 34-15, Sr. (For.).

220 Results

1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook

2nd Place – Garrett Nelson of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege

4th Place – Lane Lauder of Alliance

1st Place Match

Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 25-5, Jr. over Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 41-10, So. (Fall 1:12).

3rd Place Match

Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 36-4, Jr. over Lane Lauder (Alliance) 25-12, Sr. (Fall 3:00).

285 Results

1st Place – Hunter Brenn of Holdrege

2nd Place – Genaro Gurrola of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Zachary Wloskowski of Adams Central

4th Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

1st Place Match

Hunter Brenn (Holdrege) 33-4, Jr. over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 40-8, Sr. (MD 11-3).

3rd Place Match

Zachary Wloskowski (Adams Central) 33-10, Jr. over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 15-7, So. (Fall 4:56).

Team Scores 1. Scottsbluff 217.52. Alliance 143.0 3. Lexington 139.0 4. Gothenburg 130.5 5. Adams Central 108.0 6. McCook 106.5 7. Holdrege 105.0 8. Sidney 102.0 9. Cozad 50.0 10. Chadron 39.5 11. Gering 37.0 12. Ogallala 16.0

C-4 at Valentine

106 Results

1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine

2nd Place – CASEY BENAVIDES of Bridgeport

3rd Place – Colton Rowse of Ord

4th Place – Layne Shiers of Kearney Catholic

1st Place Match

Chase Olson (Valentine) 11-1, Fr. over CASEY BENAVIDES (Bridgeport) 40-5, Fr. (Fall 3:28).

3rd Place Match

Colton Rowse (Ord) 31-8, Fr. over Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 31-10, Fr. (Fall 2:18).

113 Results

1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine

2nd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow

3rd Place – Tyrell Means of Gordon-Rushville

4th Place – Jadden Treffer of Ravenna

1st Place Match

Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 27-0, Fr. over Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 35-6, So. (Dec 7-5).

3rd Place Match

Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 15-12, Fr. over Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 18-17, So. (Dec 11-7).

120 Results

1st Place – Clayton Glendy of Broken Bow

2nd Place – Brody Benson of Valentine

3rd Place – Quin Child of Gordon-Rushville

4th Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord

1st Place Match

Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 43-1, Sr. over Brody Benson (Valentine) 22-11, So. (Fall 2:26).

3rd Place Match

Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 26-15, Jr. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 19-22, So. (Fall 2:00).

126 Results

1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine

2nd Place – Darryn Walters of Mitchell

3rd Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic

4th Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 36-0, Jr. over Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 8-4).

3rd Place Match

Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 27-8, So. over Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 10-3).

132 Results

1st Place – Carter Fleshman of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Julian Ramon of Valentine

3rd Place – Blake Henry of Gordon-Rushville

4th Place – TREVOR PETERSON of Chase County

1st Place Match

Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 39-3, Sr. over Julian Ramon (Valentine) 26-7, So. (Dec 3-0).

3rd Place Match

Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 26-8, Jr. over TREVOR PETERSON (Chase County) 33-17, Fr. (Fall 2:42).

138 Results

1st Place – Eric Pacheco of Kearney Catholic

2nd Place – Noah Eklund of Valentine

3rd Place – Logan Belsky of Gordon-Rushville

4th Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis/Bertrand

1st Place Match

Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 42-2, Sr. over Noah Eklund (Valentine) 29-6, Sr. (TB-1 7-6).

3rd Place Match

Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 25-4, Sr. over Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 33-6, Sr. (TB-1 2-1).

145 Results

1st Place – Hudson Pearman of Valentine

2nd Place – Ty Connely of Kearney Catholic

3rd Place – CALEB WEISS of Chase County

4th Place – Jacob Mackley of Hershey

1st Place Match

Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 29-2, Sr. over Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

CALEB WEISS (Chase County) 44-11, Jr. over Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 43-15, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

152 Results

1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine

2nd Place – Jack Keating of Kearney Catholic

3rd Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow

4th Place – Tanner Knight of Ord

1st Place Match

Caleb Long (Valentine) 29-4, So. over Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2).

3rd Place Match

Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 40-8, Jr. over Tanner Knight (Ord) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 1:55).

160 Results

1st Place – BRYSON FISHER of Chase County

2nd Place – Kaden Dawe of Ord

3rd Place – Andrew Miller of Broken Bow

4th Place – Kieron Wenig of Valentine

1st Place Match

BRYSON FISHER (Chase County) 36-5, Sr. over Kaden Dawe (Ord) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

3rd Place Match

Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 34-11, Sr. over Kieron Wenig (Valentine) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 11-4).

170 Results

1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine

2nd Place – Abe Hernandez of Mitchell

3rd Place – Gavin Trompke of Ord

4th Place – Logan Coalson of Bridgeport

1st Place Match

Donald Stephen (Valentine) 29-3, Jr. over Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 30-2, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

3rd Place Match

Gavin Trompke (Ord) 38-6, Sr. over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 37-9, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

182 Results

1st Place – Jerrod Fedorchik of Bridgeport

2nd Place – CAINE HAARBERG of Chase County

3rd Place – Brady Dawson of Southern Valley

4th Place – Jacob Lech of Ord

1st Place Match

Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 33-0, Sr. over CAINE HAARBERG (Chase County) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 1:06).

3rd Place Match

Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 37-12, Sr. over Jacob Lech (Ord) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 5-4).

195 Results

1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord

2nd Place – Tysen McDowell of Minden

3rd Place – Marce Vasquez of Bridgeport

4th Place – Tristan Kociemba of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 37-1, Fr. over Tysen McDowell (Minden) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 1:20).

3rd Place Match

Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 37-2, Jr. over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 26-15, Sr. (MD 12-4).

220 Results

1st Place – AARON HINOJOSA of Chase County

2nd Place – Bryan McGahan of Hershey

3rd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow

4th Place – Steven Shields of Valentine

1st Place Match

AARON HINOJOSA (Chase County) 45-3, Jr. over Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 32-10, Jr. (Fall 2:00).

3rd Place Match

Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 40-10, So. over Steven Shields (Valentine) 22-14, Sr. (Fall 1:28).

285 Results

1st Place – Lane Hruby of Arcadia/Loup City

2nd Place – Curtis Freeze of Bridgeport

3rd Place – Jared Fulton of Valentine

4th Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

Lane Hruby (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0, Sr. over Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 2:32).

3rd Place Match

Jared Fulton (Valentine) 25-6, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 26-22, So. (Fall 2:40).

Team Scores 1. Valentine 264.0 2. Broken Bow 153.0 3. Kearney Catholic 138.0 4. Ord 127.5 5. Chase County 125.0 6. Bridgeport 109.0 7. Gordon-Rushville 70.0 8. Mitchell 56.0 9. Arcadia/Loup City 55.0 10. Hershey 54.0 11. Ravenna 48.0 12. Minden 40.0 12. Southern Valley 40.0 14. Ainsworth 26.0 14. Kimball 26.0 16. Loomis/Bertrand 20.0

D-4 at Sutherland

106 Results

1st Place – Ryan Patrick of Sutherland

2nd Place – Nathaniel Murillo of Morrill

3rd Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen

4th Place – Jaydon Walker of Hemingford

1st Place Match

Ryan Patrick (Sutherland) 30-0, Sr. over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 23-7, Fr. (Fall 5:01).

3rd Place Match

Teven Marshall (Mullen) 27-13, Fr. over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 30-14, Fr. (Fall 0:49).

113 Results

1st Place – Trevor Nelson of Crawford

2nd Place – Tate Coss of Garden County

3rd Place – Mason Coward of Morrill

4th Place – Austin Anderson of Hay Springs

1st Place Match

Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 35-1, Jr. over Tate Coss (Garden County) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

3rd Place Match

Mason Coward (Morrill) 20-10, Fr. over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-25, So. (Fall 1:27).

120 Results

1st Place – Alex Araujo of Bayard

2nd Place – Holden Schleve of Morrill

3rd Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County

4th Place – Dennis Vogl of Crawford

1st Place Match

Alex Araujo (Bayard) 33-8, Jr. over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 27-11, So. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 29-7, Jr. over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 17-10, Fr. (MD 9-0).

126 Results

1st Place – Mitchell McKibbin of Bayard

2nd Place – Justin Davis of Hemingford

3rd Place – William White of Sutherland

4th Place – Brady Gracey of Mullen

1st Place Match

Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 35-7, Jr. over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 23-8, So. (Dec 1-0).

3rd Place Match

William White (Sutherland) 36-9, So. over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 25-15, So. (Dec 3-2).

132 Results

1st Place – Cameron Riggs of North Platte St. Patrick`s

2nd Place – RJ Tutlam-Hazen of Medicine Valley

3rd Place – Jade Lovitt of Mullen

4th Place – Jesse Evans of Dundy County Stratton

1st Place Match

Cameron Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 46-0, Jr. over RJ Tutlam-Hazen (Medicine Valley) 30-7, Sr. (Fall 1:05).

3rd Place Match

Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 21-11, So. over Jesse Evans (Dundy County Stratton) 27-17, Sr. (Fall 3:30).

138 Results

1st Place – Brett Riggs of North Platte St. Patrick`s

2nd Place – Kiffen Cook of Perkins County

3rd Place – Coy Wolken of Hay Springs

4th Place – Colton Barratt of Wauneta-Palisade

1st Place Match

Brett Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 43-2, So. over Kiffen Cook (Perkins County) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 1:35).

3rd Place Match

Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 32-12, Jr. over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 13-18, Jr. (MD 13-4).

145 Results

1st Place – Dylan Davis-Mack of Medicine Valley

2nd Place – Josh Cox of Mullen

3rd Place – Derek Gibson of Sutherland

4th Place – Jace Wid of Perkins County

1st Place Match

Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 24-5, So. over Josh Cox (Mullen) 24-18, So. (Fall 5:30).

3rd Place Match

Derek Gibson (Sutherland) 15-10, Fr. over Jace Wid (Perkins County) 8-19, Fr. (Fall 3:37).

152 Results

1st Place – Aaron Allison of North Platte St. Patrick`s

2nd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County

3rd Place – Dylan Ernesti of Hemingford

4th Place – Karsen Hunter of Bayard

1st Place Match

Aaron Allison (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 25-4, Sr. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Dylan Ernesti (Hemingford) 23-12, Sr. over Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 18-17, So. (MD 19-8).

160 Results

1st Place – Justus Monette of Mullen

2nd Place – Bryce Running Hawk of Hay Springs

3rd Place – Wyatt Mader of Crawford

4th Place – Justin Pendleton of Medicine Valley

1st Place Match

Justus Monette (Mullen) 35-5, Sr. over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 14-10, Fr. (Dec 10-5).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 19-9, Jr. over Justin Pendleton (Medicine Valley) 26-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:42 (18-3)).

170 Results

1st Place – Darren Leibhart of Mullen

2nd Place – Will Howell of Morrill

3rd Place – Jack Kennicutt of Perkins County

4th Place – Nathan Tobiasson of Hay Springs

1st Place Match

Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 23-11, Sr. over Will Howell (Morrill) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 3:33).

3rd Place Match

Jack Kennicutt (Perkins County) 17-15, Jr. over Nathan Tobiasson (Hay Springs) 25-19, Sr. (Fall 0:27).

182 Results

1st Place – Beau Wood of Perkins County

2nd Place – Scott Taylor of Medicine Valley

3rd Place – Branden Bardell of Maxwell

4th Place – Isaac Gomez of Minatare

1st Place Match

Beau Wood (Perkins County) 24-5, So. over Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

3rd Place Match

Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 20-20, Sr. over Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 16-12, Fr. (Fall 0:54).

195 Results

1st Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen

2nd Place – Matt Walker of Maxwell

3rd Place – Jarod Nicholson of Sutherland

4th Place – Chris Sciortino of Garden County

1st Place Match

Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 21-7, Fr. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 4:25).

3rd Place Match

Jarod Nicholson (Sutherland) 23-14, Sr. over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 4-20, So. (Fall 1:37).

220 Results

1st Place – Robert Muench of Sutherland

2nd Place – Denton Payne of Hemingford

3rd Place – Ben Cantu of Morrill

4th Place – Ryan Jensen of Mullen

1st Place Match

Robert Muench (Sutherland) 40-2, Sr. over Denton Payne (Hemingford) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 4:18).

3rd Place Match

Ben Cantu (Morrill) 15-13, Sr. over Ryan Jensen (Mullen) 11-16, So. (Dec 9-6).

285 Results

1st Place – Emilio Perez of Perkins County

2nd Place – Dakota Ehart of Dundy County Stratton

3rd Place – Cade Payne of Hemingford

4th Place – John Hill of Morrill

1st Place Match

Emilio Perez (Perkins County) 19-12, So. over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County Stratton) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 5:26).

3rd Place Match

Cade Payne (Hemingford) 34-5, So. over John Hill (Morrill) 18-16, Jr. (Fall 0:36).

Team Scores 1. Mullen 147.5 2. Perkins County 98.0 3. Hemingford 94.0 3. Sutherland 94.0 5. Morrill 91.0 6. North Platte St. Patrick`s 86.0 7. Medicine Valley 81.0 8. Crawford 57.5 9. Bayard 57.0 10. Dundy County Stratton 50.0 11. Hay Springs 49.0 12. Maxwell 47.0 13. Hitchcock County 39.0 14. Garden County 37.5 15. Wauneta-Palisade 15.0 16. Hyannis 12.0 17. Minatare 9.0 18. Banner County 6.0 19. McPherson County 4.0 19. Sioux County 4.0 21. Brady 0.0