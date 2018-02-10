District Wrestling Results Class C-D

Class D-4 final results:
106
- 1st Place – Tyler Nagel of Morrill
- 2nd Place – Carson Thelander of Perkins County
- 3rd Place – Alyssa Shaw of Hyannis
- 4th Place – Landon Klasna of North Platte St. Patrick`s
1st Place Match
- Tyler Nagel (Morrill) 34-7, Fr. over Carson Thelander (Perkins County) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:38)
3rd Place Match
- Alyssa Shaw (Hyannis) 7-18, So. over Landon Klasna (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 9-23, Fr. (TB-1 9-3)
113
- 1st Place – Teven Marshall of Mullen
- 2nd Place – Brenden Warman of Dundy County Stratton
- 3rd Place – Jaydon Walker of Hemingford
- 4th Place – Hunter Deeds of North Platte St. Patrick`s
1st Place Match
- Teven Marshall (Mullen) 39-4, So. over Brenden Warman (Dundy County Stratton) 36-6, Jr. (Fall 5:21)
3rd Place Match
- Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 34-11, So. over Hunter Deeds (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 26-18, Fr. (Fall 3:18)
120
- 1st Place – Zach Janousek of Hitchcock County
- 2nd Place – Nathaniel Murillo of Morrill
- 3rd Place – Jacob Gholson of Maxwell
- 4th Place – Hunter Kildow of Bayard
1st Place Match
- Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 39-4, Sr. over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 36-4, So. (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Gholson (Maxwell) 34-10, So. over Hunter Kildow (Bayard) 23-15, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)
126
- 1st Place – Trevor Nelson of Crawford
- 2nd Place – Alexander Araujo of Bayard
- 3rd Place – Brady Gracey of Mullen
- 4th Place – Carter Buchheit of Hemingford
1st Place Match
- Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 33-2, Sr. over Alexander Araujo (Bayard) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Gracey (Mullen) 32-5, Jr. over Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 33-17, So. (Fall 2:02)
132
- 1st Place – Mitchell McKibbin of Bayard
- 2nd Place – Ian Smith of Maxwell
- 3rd Place – Jade Lovitt of Mullen
- 4th Place – Drake Yates of Garden County
1st Place Match
- Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-3, Sr. over Ian Smith (Maxwell) 50-4, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match
- Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 29-4, Jr. over Drake Yates (Garden County) 26-16, Jr. (Fall 2:24)
138
- 1st Place – Cameron Riggs of Maxwell
- 2nd Place – Holden Schleve of Morrill
- 3rd Place – Zachary Sweet of Mullen
- 4th Place – Mark Schwartz of Garden County
1st Place Match
- Cameron Riggs (Maxwell) 53-0, Sr. over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 32-8, Jr. (Fall 0:46)
3rd Place Match
- Zachary Sweet (Mullen) 12-7, Jr. over Mark Schwartz (Garden County) 30-8, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
145
- 1st Place – Brett Riggs of Maxwell
- 2nd Place – William White of Sutherland
- 3rd Place – Brandon Cooley of Mullen
- 4th Place – Tyler Coleman of Hemingford
1st Place Match
- Brett Riggs (Maxwell) 46-2, Jr. over William White (Sutherland) 42-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Cooley (Mullen) 23-7, Sr. over Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 12-11, So. (Fall 1:58)
152
- 1st Place – Austin Garcia of Morrill
- 2nd Place – Wyatt Standiford of Hitchcock County
- 3rd Place – Jonathan Foster of Sutherland
- 4th Place – Dalton Whisenhunt of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Austin Garcia (Morrill) 37-2, Jr. over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 32-4, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jonathan Foster (Sutherland) 26-14, Sr. over Dalton Whisenhunt (Maxwell) 17-14, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
160
- 1st Place – Karsen Hunter of Bayard
- 2nd Place – Talan McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
- 3rd Place – Derek Gibson of Sutherland
- 4th Place – Josh Cox of Mullen
1st Place Match
- Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 38-5, Jr. over Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 44-9, So. (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match
- Derek Gibson (Sutherland) 34-11, So. over Josh Cox (Mullen) 19-8, Jr. (Fall 2:27)
170
- 1st Place – Will Howell of Morrill
- 2nd Place – Jack Kennicutt of Perkins County
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Mader of Crawford
- 4th Place – Steven Tobacco of Bayard
1st Place Match
- Will Howell (Morrill) 37-2, Sr. over Jack Kennicutt (Perkins County) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 22-12, Sr. over Steven Tobacco (Bayard) 14-17, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
182
- 1st Place – Beau Wood of Perkins County
- 2nd Place – Bryce Running Hawk of Hay Springs
- 3rd Place – Zane Musgrave of Hyannis
- 4th Place – Jake Sellman of Hemingford
1st Place Match
- Beau Wood (Perkins County) 26-0, Jr. over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 20-10, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Zane Musgrave (Hyannis) 8-4, Jr. over Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 17-20, So. (Fall 3:44)
195
- 1st Place – Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
- 2nd Place – Austin Wolfe of Medicine Valley
- 3rd Place – Isaac Gomez of Minatare
- 4th Place – Drey Smith of Maxwell
1st Place Match
- Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 22-9, So. over Austin Wolfe (Medicine Valley) 21-11, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 13-12, So. over Drey Smith (Maxwell) 20-21, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
220
- 1st Place – Clayton Hassett of Mullen
- 2nd Place – Matt Walker of Maxwell
- 3rd Place – John Hill of Morrill
- 4th Place – Emillio Perez of Perkins County
1st Place Match
- Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 33-9, So. over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 33-10, Sr. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
- John Hill (Morrill) 28-11, Sr. over Emillio Perez (Perkins County) 18-14, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
285
- 1st Place – Cade Payne of Hemingford
- 2nd Place – Dakota Ehart of Dundy County Stratton
- 3rd Place – ceasar garduno of Minatare
- 4th Place – Isias Perez of Perkins County
1st Place Match
- Cade Payne (Hemingford) 27-4, Jr. over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County Stratton) 32-3, Sr. (Fall 0:37)
3rd Place Match
- Ceasar garduno (Minatare) 12-16, So. over Isias Perez (Perkins County) 21-22, Sr. (Fall 4:18)
Team Scores:
1, Mullen 167.0 2, Maxwell 140.0 3, Morrill 131.0 4, Bayard 114.0 5, Perkins County 103.0 6, Hemingford 88.0, 7, Sutherland 64.0 8, Hitchcock County 61.0 9, Crawford 57.0 10, North Platte St. Patrick`s 47.0 11, Hyannis 42.0 12, Dundy County Stratton 41.0 13, Hay Springs 28.0 14, Minatare 26.0 15, Garden County 24.0 16 , Medicine Valley 21.0 17, Sandhills/Thedford 18.0 18, Sioux County 7.0 19, Wauneta-Palisade 3.5 20, McPherson County 1.0 21,Banner County 0.0
Class C-4 Final Results
1, Valentine 216.5 2, Broken Bow 215.0 3, Ord 149.5 4, Bridgeport 124.5 5, Kearney Catholic 91.5 6, Hershey 75.0 7, Mitchell 74.0 8, Gordon-Rushville 60.0 9, Chase County 48.0 9, Southern Valley 48.0 11, Arcadia/Loup City 45.0 11, Ravenna 45.0 13, Minden 41.0 14, Ainsworth 35.0 15, Kimball 29.0 16, Loomis/Bertrand 10.0
106
- 1st Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Casey Benavides of Bridgeport
- 3rd Place – Gabriel Hilliard of Kearney Catholic
- 4th Place – Trey Garey of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
- Chris Williams (Valentine) 32-2, Fr. over Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 46-3, So. (Dec 18-13)
3rd Place Match
- Gabriel Hilliard (Kearney Catholic) 32-11, Sr. over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 27-13, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
113
- 1st Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Colton Rowse of Ord
- 3rd Place – Jordan Cluff of Kimball
- 4th Place – Chance Cooper of Bridgeport
1st Place Match
- Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 47-2, Fr. over Colton Rowse (Ord) 32-7, So. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jordan Cluff (Kimball) 24-10, Jr. over Chance Cooper (Bridgeport) 15-19, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
120
- 1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Jadden Treffer of Ravenna
- 4th Place – Kaden Boyce of Ord
1st Place Match
- Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 35-1, So. over Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 42-6, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
3rd Place Match
- Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 28-7, Jr. over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 25-20, Jr. (Dec 14-11)
126
- 1st Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Quin Child of Gordon-Rushville
- 3rd Place – Jake Chasek of Mitchell
- 4th Place – Layne Shiers of Kearney Catholic
1st Place Match
- Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 43-5, So. over Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 24-21, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Chasek (Mitchell) 26-13, Fr. over Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 29-17, So. (Dec 4-2)
132
- 1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Miguel Alvarado of Ord
- 3rd Place – Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
- 4th Place – Justin Chasek of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 36-1, Sr. over Miguel Alvarado (Ord) 31-12, Sr. (Fall 4:29)
3rd Place Match
- Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 40-12, Fr. over Justin Chasek (Mitchell) 19-14, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
138
- 1st Place – Julian Ramon of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Garret Kluthe of Ord
- 3rd Place – Zach Rogers of Kearney Catholic
- 4th Place – Dawson Holsten of Minden
1st Place Match
- Julian Ramon (Valentine) 21-4, Jr. over Garret Kluthe (Ord) 33-11, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 35-10, Jr. over Dawson Holsten (Minden) 29-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:23 (19-4))
145
- 1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Jacob Mackley of Hershey
- 4th Place – Shawn Anderson of Southern Valley
1st Place Match
- Chase Olson (Valentine) 37-8, So. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 37-13, Sr. over Shawn Anderson (Southern Valley) 25-19, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
152
- 1st Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Conner Halverson of Gordon-Rushville
- 3rd Place – Ty Richardson of Ainsworth
- 4th Place – Clayton Shoemaker of Ord
1st Place Match
- Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 44-2, Sr. over Conner Halverson (Gordon-Rushville) 29-15, So. (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Richardson (Ainsworth) 21-7, Sr. over Clayton Shoemaker (Ord) 32-17, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
160
- 1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Chase Becker of Southern Valley
- 3rd Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 4th Place – Nathaniel Cooper of Bridgeport
1st Place Match
- Caleb Long (Valentine) 36-2, Jr. over Chase Becker (Southern Valley) 45-4, Sr. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
- Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 40-11, Fr. over Nathaniel Cooper (Bridgeport) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 11-4)
170
- 1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine
- 2nd Place – Drake Gilliland of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Alex Chapa of Ravenna
- 4th Place – Jesse Ulrich of Ord
1st Place Match
- Donald Stephen (Valentine) 32-2, Sr. over Drake Gilliland (Mitchell) 9-4, Sr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Chapa (Ravenna) 35-13, Jr. over Jesse Ulrich (Ord) 28-11, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
182
- 1st Place – Matthew Feldner of Kearney Catholic
- 2nd Place – Logan Coalson of Bridgeport
- 3rd Place – Lane Mcginley of Valentine
- 4th Place – Jacob Lech of Ord
1st Place Match
- Matthew Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 36-6, Jr. over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 34-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Lane Mcginley (Valentine) 29-11, Jr. over Jacob Lech (Ord) 32-10, Sr. (Fall 3:49)
195
- 1st Place – Ethan Gabriel of Ord
- 2nd Place – Marce Vasquez of Bridgeport
- 3rd Place – Jacob Gappa of Kearney Catholic
- 4th Place – Bryan Mcgahan of Hershey
1st Place Match
- Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 39-2, So. over Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 42-2, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Gappa (Kearney Catholic) 30-4, Sr. over Bryan Mcgahan (Hershey) 36-7, Sr. (For.)
220
- 1st Place – Aaron Hinojosa of Chase County
- 2nd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Tripp Nicholson of Hershey
- 4th Place – Tyler Franklin of Bridgeport
1st Place Match
- Aaron Hinojosa (Chase County) 44-0, Sr. over Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 37-8, Jr. (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match
- Tripp Nicholson (Hershey) 14-8, Sr. over Tyler Franklin (Bridgeport) 33-6, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
285
- 1st Place – Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
- 2nd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Nathan Louder of Hershey
- 4th Place – Cj Hoevet of Ord
1st Place Match
- Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 36-4, So. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 33-13, Jr. (Fall 0:11)
3rd Place Match
- Nathan Louder (Hershey) 36-12, Sr. over Cj Hoevet (Ord) 23-22, So. (Fall 0:41)
