District Wrestling-Local Results–Feb. 9-10

Panhandle teams competed in District Wrestling Tournaments February 9-10. Class B Teams in B-4 Championships in Gothenburg, Class C-4 in Bridgeport and Class D at North Platte Saint Patrick’s. The Top 4 place winners advance to The State Tournament in Omaha, February 15-16-17.

The Alliance Bulldogs qualified 8 for State competition. Paul Ruff, 2nd at 106 lbs. Evan Steggs, 2nd at 120 lbs. Asa Johnson, 4th at 132 lbs, Jorgen Johnson, 4th at 145, Braydon Wilson, 4th at 152 lbs, Lane Applegarth, 4th at 160 lbs, Baily Hood, 3rd at 220 lbs and Nathan Lauder, 3rd at 285. Alliance finished 3rd in the team standings with 130.5 points. Listed below are the final results of the B-4 District.

Team Scores:

1, Sidney 159.5. 2, Lexington 152.0. 3, Alliance 130.5. 4, Gothenburg 119.0. 5, Scottsbluff 114.0. 6, Gering 95.0 7, Cozad 91.0. 8, Chadron 82.5. 9, Holdrege 79.5. 10, McCook 77.0. 11, Ogallala 55.0. 12, O`Neill 33.0.

106

1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Paul Ruff of Alliance

3rd Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering

4th Place – Tanner Ostrander of Ogallala

113

1st Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg

2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington

3rd Place – Colton Peckham of Sidney

4th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook

120

1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington

2nd Place – Evan Steggs of Alliance

3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

4th Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney

126

1st Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney

2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering

3rd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala

4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

132

1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney

2nd Place – Mario Ybarra of Scottsbluff

3rd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

4th Place – Asa Johnson of Alliance

138

1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney

3rd Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad

4th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

145

1st Place – KC Higer of Sidney

2nd Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege

3rd Place – Jacob Lemmon of Chadron

4th Place – Jorgen Johnson of Alliance

152

1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney

2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

3rd Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala

4th Place – Braydon Wilson of Alliance

160

1st Place – Cauy Shaw of O`Neill

2nd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

3rd Place – Elijah Blanco of Scottsbluff

4th Place – Lane Applegarth of Alliance

170

1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

2nd Place – Clark Riesen of Chadron

3rd Place – Garrett Savick of Cozad

4th Place – Vincent Nichols of Gothenburg

182

1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege

2nd Place – Alec Langan of McCook

3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad

4th Place – Lance Cattin of Chadron

195

1st Place – Cody Ybarra of Gering

2nd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Isaiah Beye of Chadron

4th Place – Jack Hinrichs of Sidney

220

1st Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege

2nd Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook

3rd Place – Baily Hood of Alliance

4th Place – Ryan Christensen of Ogallala

285

1st Place – Garrett Nelson of Scottsbluff

2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

3rd Place – Nathan Lauder of Alliance

4th Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg

Join KCOW radio and panhandlepost.com for live play by play of all Alliance matches at the State Tournament. First round matches for Classes B-C begin at 8:30 am MT Thursday, Feb. 15. First round matches for Classes A-D are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm MT on Feb. 15. We will air all Hemingford matches on KCOW and panhandlepost.com

The Hemingford Bobcats qualified 5 Wrestlers. Jaydon Walker, 3rd at 113 lbs. Carter Buchheit, 4th at 126 lbs. Tyler Coleman, 3rd at 145 lbs. Jake Sellman, 4th at 182 lbs and Cade Payne 1st at 285 lbs.

D-4 Team Scores: