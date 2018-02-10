District Wrestling-Local Results–Feb. 9-10

Panhandle teams competed in District Wrestling Tournaments February 9-10. Class B Teams in B-4 Championships in Gothenburg, Class C-4 in Bridgeport and Class D at North Platte Saint Patrick’s. The Top 4 place winners advance to The State Tournament in Omaha, February 15-16-17.
The Alliance Bulldogs qualified 8 for State competition. Paul Ruff, 2nd at 106 lbs. Evan Steggs, 2nd at 120 lbs. Asa Johnson, 4th at 132 lbs, Jorgen Johnson, 4th at 145, Braydon Wilson, 4th at 152 lbs, Lane Applegarth, 4th at 160 lbs, Baily Hood, 3rd at 220 lbs and Nathan Lauder, 3rd at 285. Alliance finished 3rd in the team standings with 130.5 points. Listed below are the final results of the B-4 District.
Team Scores:
1, Sidney 159.5. 2, Lexington 152.0. 3, Alliance 130.5. 4, Gothenburg 119.0. 5, Scottsbluff 114.0. 6, Gering 95.0 7, Cozad 91.0. 8, Chadron 82.5. 9, Holdrege 79.5. 10, McCook 77.0. 11, Ogallala 55.0. 12, O`Neill 33.0.
106
- 1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Paul Ruff of Alliance
- 3rd Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 4th Place – Tanner Ostrander of Ogallala
113
- 1st Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg
- 2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Colton Peckham of Sidney
- 4th Place – Trevor Felber of McCook
120
- 1st Place – Andy Rojas of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Evan Steggs of Alliance
- 3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
- 4th Place – Jacob Peckham of Sidney
126
- 1st Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney
- 2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 3rd Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
132
- 1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney
- 2nd Place – Mario Ybarra of Scottsbluff
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Asa Johnson of Alliance
138
- 1st Place – Devontae Gutierrez of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Brody Raines of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
- 4th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
145
- 1st Place – KC Higer of Sidney
- 2nd Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege
- 3rd Place – Jacob Lemmon of Chadron
- 4th Place – Jorgen Johnson of Alliance
152
- 1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney
- 2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala
- 4th Place – Braydon Wilson of Alliance
160
- 1st Place – Cauy Shaw of O`Neill
- 2nd Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Elijah Blanco of Scottsbluff
- 4th Place – Lane Applegarth of Alliance
170
- 1st Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington
- 2nd Place – Clark Riesen of Chadron
- 3rd Place – Garrett Savick of Cozad
- 4th Place – Vincent Nichols of Gothenburg
182
- 1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege
- 2nd Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad
- 4th Place – Lance Cattin of Chadron
195
- 1st Place – Cody Ybarra of Gering
- 2nd Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg
- 3rd Place – Isaiah Beye of Chadron
- 4th Place – Jack Hinrichs of Sidney
220
- 1st Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook
- 3rd Place – Baily Hood of Alliance
- 4th Place – Ryan Christensen of Ogallala
285
- 1st Place – Garrett Nelson of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Nathan Lauder of Alliance
- 4th Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg
Join KCOW radio and panhandlepost.com for live play by play of all Alliance matches at the State Tournament. First round matches for Classes B-C begin at 8:30 am MT Thursday, Feb. 15. First round matches for Classes A-D are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm MT on Feb. 15. We will air all Hemingford matches on KCOW and panhandlepost.com
The Hemingford Bobcats qualified 5 Wrestlers. Jaydon Walker, 3rd at 113 lbs. Carter Buchheit, 4th at 126 lbs. Tyler Coleman, 3rd at 145 lbs. Jake Sellman, 4th at 182 lbs and Cade Payne 1st at 285 lbs.
D-4 Team Scores:
|1
|Mullen
|167.0
|2
|Maxwell
|140.0
|3
|Morrill
|131.0
|4
|Bayard
|114.0
|5
|Perkins County
|103.0
|6
|Hemingford
|88.0
|7
|Sutherland
|64.0
|8
|Hitchcock County
|61.0
|9
|Crawford
|57.0
|10
|North Platte St. Patrick`s
|47.0
|11
|Hyannis
|42.0
|12
|Dundy County Stratton
|41.0
|13
|Hay Springs
|28.0
|14
|Minatare
|26.0
|15
|Garden County
|24.0
|16
|Medicine Valley
|21.0
|17
|Sandhills/Thedford
|18.0
|18
|Sioux County
|7.0
|19
|Wauneta-Palisade
|3.5
|20
|McPherson County
|1.0
|21
|Banner County
|0.0
