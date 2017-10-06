District Softball Postponed to Saturday; Lady Bulldogs Face Rematch With Cozad

After an exciting first day of district competition, the Alliance Lady Bulldog softball team will have a day to recharge.

Rain in McCook has led to a postponement of the remaining games in the tournament. Alliance now faces a rematch with Cozad Saturday morning at 11:00am. The Lady Bulldogs could play as many as four games tomorrow, but they are just one loss away from elimination.

AM 1400 KCOW will follow the Lady Bulldogs in their progress tomorrow, and carry all games the team plays. This may result in a partial pre-emption of the Nebraska/Wisconsin football game; if so, Husker score updates will be provided on KCOW in-between innings.

Mike Glesinger will provide play-by-play from McCook.