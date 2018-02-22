District Resumes Classes After 2 Threats Of School Attacks

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Classes in an eastern Nebraska district are resuming after two threats of school attacks.

Chief Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Lamm says the second threat that prompted the closure of the Plattsmouth schools Wednesday didn’t appear to be credible. District officials decided hold classes as usual Thursday.

Lamm says the second threat wasn’t connected to the first, which was reported in a joint statement Tuesday from the district and the sheriff’s department. Investigators determined that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were planning an attack at Plattsmouth High School. The statement says “the weapon that they had intended to use has been accounted for and has been secured.”

The boys’ names haven’t been released.