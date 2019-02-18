Distribution warehouse closes and eliminates 300 Omaha jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 300 jobs will be eliminated in the Omaha area when a distribution warehouse that served Shopko stores closes.
The closure of the distribution center on Monday.
The distribution center, run by Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions, closed as a result of Shopko’s bankruptcy.
Spectrum America says the exact timing of the closure hasn’t been determined yet. The company will also close a distribution center in Boise, Idaho.
Andrew Rainbolt with Sarpy County’s Economic Development Corporation says he’s hopeful the people who lose their jobs will be able to find new positions quickly.
