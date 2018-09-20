Dispute Over Nebraska Governor Debates Flares Up Once Again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Bob Krist says he is making one final push for another debate with Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, a request the governor’s re-election campaign calls a publicity stunt.

Krist asked Ricketts in a press release Thursday to call him directly, without intervention from campaign attorneys or staff. Krist is seeking a debate sponsored by Omaha television station KETV, possibly in partnership with Nebraska Educational Telecommunications and C-SPAN.

Ricketts and Krist debated each other once before at the Nebraska State Fair in August. Discussions over other debates fell apart amid disagreements over who should sponsor and broadcast them.

Krist says voters deserve a fair and open discussion.

Ricketts campaign spokesman Matthew Trail says it’s a publicity stunt because Krist made the request in a press release.