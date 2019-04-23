Disaster relief drive to benefit northern Panhandle ranchers

By JACK ARTERBURN

Nebraska Extension

Have you lost hay or fences due to the blizzards or flooding?

Dawes County Fairgrounds have been designated a drop-off and pick-up point for supplies to help Northern Panhandle farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by recent blizzards and flooding.



If you are in need of hay or fencing supplies, call Jack Arterburn at (308) 249-3717 or the Dawes County Extension Office at (308) 432-3373 to make a request. If you would like to donate, call to arrange an appointment.

Monetary donations to help Northern Panhandle farmers and ranchers can be made electronically at chadronfoundation.org or by mail to Chadron Community Foundation, POB 1351, Chadron, NE 69337.

Nebraska Extension, Chadron FFA, and Chadron FFA Alumni would like to thank Butler Ag Equipment, Dawes County Agriculture Society, and First National Bank of Chadron for supporting these efforts.