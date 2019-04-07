Disaster declaration for Nebraska amended to 50 counties

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal disaster declaration for Nebraska has been amended to authorize public assistance grants for 50 counties to help pay for public facilities damaged in the wake March flooding — down from 65 counties and five tribal nations that had previously been approved.

A news release Saturday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency says more counties and tribal nations may be designated for additional reimbursement for public facilities — such as roads, bridges, utilities and water plants — as damage assessments in the state continue.

Individual assistance for homeowners, renters and businesses has been approved in 15 Nebraska counties and the Santee Sioux Nation.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that as of Saturday, 3,838 applicants have applied for individual assistance and nearly $12.5 million has been approved. More than $11 million of that was for housing assistance, which can include rent for a temporary place to stay or housing repairs.