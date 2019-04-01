Disagreement leads to stabbing, felony Chadron arrest

A Chadron man has been arrested following a stabbing at a local bar.

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, on Friday March 29 the Chadron Police Department was called to a local bar on West 2nd Street regarding a rescue call for a man who had just been assaulted and was bleeding from his head.



“Officers from the Chadron Police Department arrived on scene and quickly learned that the assault victim had been stabbed by a sharp bladed instrument. The victim was transported to Chadron Community Hospital by the Chadron Fire Department. He was treated for his injuries and later released,” Lordino said.

Officers searched the area where the alleged assault took place and located a sharp bladed instrument in an alley a short distance away. Chadron police officers interviewed the assault victim along with other witnesses. Police obtained a description and identification of a suspect, 27 year-old Richard M. Reyes.

“Reyes was located a short time later at an apartment several blocks away from where the assault took place. Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and seized Reyes’s clothing, boots, and cellular phone,” said Lordino

Reyes was placed under arrest for Second Degree Assault, a Class IIA Felony and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a Class II Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $100,000.00.