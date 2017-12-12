Digmann Gets Teacher Of The Month In Alliance



The Alliance radio group walked the halls of the Alliance High School Friday to find the classroom of Mrs. Digmann, the November teacher of the month. As we strolled the halls, we peeked into the classrooms and walked by multiple hall ways where the students were working together on school projects. We were greeted with smiles and wonderful hello’s as we made our way to Mrs. Digmann’s room on the 2nd floor and walked into a class where the students were preparing for life outside of school.

The small class is in the middle of working towards their careers. They are writing reports on what they want to do after school and their dreams they shared with us of their career choices were exciting and all over the spectrum! One student shared he wanted to be an architect while another wanted to go into the police force. Not only are they learning to grow towards achieving their dreams, they’ve also filled out college applications as well as other items to get them ready for life outside of high school.