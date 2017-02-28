Dick Neil Herren, 95

Memorial services for Dick Neil Herren of Harrison Nebraska will be held on Thursday March 2nd at 2:00pm at Harrison Bible Church in Harrison Nebraska with Matt Parker officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary in Harrison Nebraska.

Mr.Herren passed away on February 24, 2017 at his home in Harrison Nebraska.

Dick was born on February 25, 1921 in Sioux County Nebraska.

He was 95

His survivors include:

Wife: Jacqueline Herren

Son: John Herren

Daughters: Synthia Chambers, Kimberly Flaherty

A memorial has been established at the Harrison VFW or Harrison VFD. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel.

