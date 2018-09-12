Diamondbacks strike back 6-3 at Colorado, Reds continue dominance over Dodgers

Ketel Marte was told his playing time would decrease. A struggling bullpen was informed their roles would be juggled.

They responded in a big way.

Marte drove in four runs, including a two-out, two-run triple to break a sixth-inning tie, reliever Yoshihisa Hirano helped Arizona weather a ninth-inning scare for his first big league save and the Diamondbacks pulled closer in the NL West standings by beating the first-place Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks cut their deficit in the division to 2½ games. The Rockies maintained a 1½ -game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost for a second straight day in Cincinnati. Colorado is chasing after its first NL West crown in franchise history.

“We needed to win a game,” said reliever Brad Ziegler, whose team stopped a three-game skid. “It doesn’t matter how it happens as long as we walk away happy at the end of the night.”

With Marte, the plan is to use the Daniel Descalso a little more down the stretch. Marte made his case to remain in the lineup with his league-leading 11th triple. He also added a two-run single in the eighth for a 6-3 lead.

“I’ll be ready whenever they need me,” Marte said.

As for the bullpen, it’s been altered after some struggles of late.

“They kind of said from about the sixth inning on, everybody be ready at any point,” Ziegler explained.

Zack Greinke (14-9) gave up two runs in the first before recovering his command to allow three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He retired 15 straight batters at one point as he beat the Rockies for a third time this season.

Pinch-hitter Matt Holliday nearly tied the game at 4 in the seventh off Greinke, with his two-out double to right-center hitting off the top of the wall. That would’ve been a homer in his first stint with the Rockies, but team the raised the wall in 2016.

Andrew Chafin relieved Greinke and walked two straight. He was replaced by Brad Ziegler, who retired DJ LeMahieu on a groundout. Ziegler also bottled up the Rockies in the eight.

Jake Diekman started the ninth, only to surrender a double to Carlos Gonzalez and a bunt single to Ryan McMahon. Hirano struck out two straight, then retired Charlie Blackmon on a flyout.

“We had a lot of chances. Tonight we didn’t get the big hit,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “They made some pitches when they needed to.”

Antonio Senzatela (4-6) gave up two runs in the first and four runs total over six innings. The Rockies pitching staff has a 7.75 ERA in the opening frame.

Senzatela was cruising along until two outs in the sixth when he thought he threw strike three to end a harmless inning. Paul Goldschmidt took the pitch for a ball and followed with a double. A.J. Pollock reached on an infield single, and Marte lined a changeup past a diving McMahon at first to make 4-2.

Greinke masterfully varied speeds and pitches all night to keep the Rockies off balance. A sample: He struck out McMahon on a 90 mph fastball, Tony Wolters on a 83 mph slider and both Trevor Story and Carlos Gonzalez on curves ranging from 65-to-67 mph.

“You just never know what you’re going to get,” Story said. “He just keeps hitters off balance.”

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send LHP Patrick Corbin (11-9, 3.01) to the mound Wednesday against the Rockies. He’s 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA against the division this season. The Rockies will throw righty Jon Gray (11-7, 4.69), who is 4-0 with a 3.17 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

—The Dodgers fell to 0-6 versus the Reds this season as former Los Angeles prospects Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler homered in a 3-1 win at Cincinnati. Jose Peraza had two hits against his old team and Luis Castillo struck out nine while limiting the Dodgers to four hits over 6 1/3 innings.

— The Cubs’ lead in the NL Central is back to two games over Milwaukee after Jose Quintana pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning of Chicago’s 3-0 shutout of the Brewers. Victor Caratini drove in two runs with a single and a double to help the Cubs win for the third time in eight games since Labor Day. Jhoulys Chacin pitched five innings of one-hit ball but made a critical throwing error in a two-run second that sent the Brewers to their second loss in nine games.

— Rookie Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer during a six-run eighth that pushed the Cardinals past the Pirates, 11-5. Marcell Ozuna drove in three and Miles Mikolas held Pittsburgh to a run and five hits over seven frames to move to 15-5. The Cardinals are back within 1 ½ games of Milwaukee for the first NL wild card.

— Mike Foltynewicz tossed a six-hitter and the NL East-leading Braves moved 6 1/2 games in front of Philadelphia by downing the Giants, 4-1 in San Francisco. Foltynewicz retired 13 straight at one point and blanked the Giants until Brandon Crawford’s RBI single with two out in the ninth. Charlie Culberson hit a two-run homer after entering the game for Johan Camargo, who left with a tight left groin.

— Erick Fedde combined with four relievers on a five-hitter and Spencer Kieboom hit his first major league home run as the Nationals took the opener of their doubleheader with the Phillies, 3-1 at Philadelphia. Fedde struck out nine while limiting the Phillies to two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Kieboom had gone 115 big league plate appearances before smacking a solo shot in the fifth inning.

— The Nationals completed a sweep of the doubleheader by erasing a 6-3 lead in the ninth before Juan Soto’s second homer of the game gave Washington a 7-6, 10-inning win at Philly. Soto also hit a two-run shot and finished with four RBIs. The Phillies are 2-8 this month after entering September two games behind the NL East-leading Braves.

— Pinch-hitter Brock Holt belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and the Red Sox became the first team to wrap up a playoff berth by rallying to beat the Blue Jays, 7-2. Boston trailed 2-0 until Steve Pearce laced an RBI triple and Holt followed with a blast. Bosox ace Chris Sale pitched a scoreless first inning in his first start since going on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, allowing one hit while striking out two.

— Boston’s magic number to win the AL East is down to nine with the Yankees’ 10-5 loss at Minnesota. Joe Mauer’s grand slam highlighted a six-run fifth that sent the Twins to just the fifth win in their last 25 meetings with New York. Didi Gregorius belted a grand slam for the Yanks, who now lead the first AL wild-card berth by only two games over the Athletics.

— Oakland won its fifth in a row as Steven Piscotty went 3-for-4 and delivered an RBI single that capped the Athletics’ three-run third in a 3-2 win at Baltimore. Mike Fiersallowed four hits over six innings and blanked the Orioles until Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth. Fiers is 5-0 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since being acquired from Detroit before the none-waiver trade deadline.

— Jose Altuve homered on the opening pitch before Tony Kemp and Tyler White added two-run homers to give the Astros a 5-0 lead by the fourth inning of a 5-4 win at Detroit. Houston’s bullpen came through with five shutout innings after Freddy Valdez was reached for four runs in the fourth, including a three-run blast by JaCoby Jones. The Astros continue to lead the AL West by three games over the Athletics.

— The Indians earned a 2-0 shutout of the Rays as Shane Bieber fanned 11 while allowing three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Yan Gomes and Edwin Encarnacion hit solo shots for the AL Central leaders, with Encarnacion reaching 30 home runs for the seventh straight year. The Rays ended a team-record 12-game home winning streak and lost for only the fourth time in 21 games overall.

— Major League saves leader Edwin Diaz surrendered an RBI single to Wil Myers in the ninth inning of the Padres’ 2-1 verdict over Seattle. Robinson Cano’s solo home run in the third was the Mariners’ only scoring as they fell 8 ½ games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card.

— The Angels’ bullpen flirted with a combined no-hitter until Blake Parker gave up Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single with one out in the eighth inning of a 1-0 shutout of the Rangers. Jose Fernandez hit his first career home run for Los Angeles in the second inning.

— Lewis Brinson hit a two-run double off Jacob deGrom and J.T. Riddle homered in the Marlins’ 5-3 victory against the Mets. DeGrom has a major league-leading 1.71 ERA but is just 8-9 after yielding just two runs and three hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings. De Grom set a major league record with his 26th consecutive start of allowing three runs or fewer.

— The Royals doubled up the White Sox, 6-3 as Brad Keller limited Chicago to one run and four hits over seven innings. Whit Merrifield had two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored two runs for Kansas City.