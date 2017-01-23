Diabetes Prevention Class to Begin February 6th in Gordon

Registration due before January 30

National Diabetes Prevention Program will begin Monday February 6, 5:00-6:00 pm at Gordon Memorial Hospital, Hutchins Conference Room. Call Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373 to register for the program before January 30. Registration is limited to the first 20 registrants. National Diabetes Prevention Program is available free of charge because it is sponsored by Panhandle Public Health District.

Losing only 7% of body weight reduces a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. Simple lifestyle changes can help a person lose weight and reduce diabetes risk. The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP), a Center for Disease Control program, gives participants the tools and support to make and sustain those lifestyle changes. NDPP is intended for people age 18 or older who have been diagnosed with prediabetes or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

People who are at greatest risk for developing type 2 diabetes include those with a body mass index over or equal to 24, those over age 65, and those age 45-64 getting little or no exercise in a typical day. Additional risk factors include those having a brother, sister or parent with diabetes or women birthing a baby over nine pounds at birth.

Participants in NDPP will meet weekly for approximately 16 weeks, then two times per month for the remainder of the year. During the program, participants are supported by group interactions and working with the Lifestyle Coach. Also, participants will track physical activity, foods eaten and weight loss. Lessons will look in-depth at topics and techniques such as, fitness activities, motivators, fat and calorie reduction, MyPlate dietary guides, muscle movement, thought patterns, managing stress and much more.

For more information about National Diabetes Prevention Program contact Extension Educator, Jamie Goffena at 308-432-3373 orjgoffena2@unl.edu. Goffena will be the life coach for the program and said, “All of us need to follow the program’s recommendations to stay healthy with a balance of nutrition and physical activity. I’m excited to work with individuals who want to prevent diabetes in their life. NDPP already has worked for many people!”