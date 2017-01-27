Diabetes Prevention Class Registration in Gordon Extended to February 10th

The registration deadline for the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) in Gordon has been extended to February 10. To register for the program call Jamie Goffena with Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373. Registration is limited to the first 20 registrants.

After enrollment the NDPP group will begin Monday February 20, 5:00-6:00 pm at Gordon Memorial Hospital, Hutchins Conference Room. National Diabetes Prevention Program is available free of charge because it is sponsored by Panhandle Public Health District.

Simple lifestyle changes can help a person lose weight and reduce diabetes risk. Losing only 7% of body weight reduces a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. The National Diabetes Prevention Program, a proven-effective program, gives participants the tools and support to make and sustain those lifestyle changes. NDPP is intended for people age 18 or older with risks of developing type 2 diabetes, or having been diagnosed with prediabetes or gestational diabetes.

People who are at greatest risk for developing type 2 diabetes include those with a body mass index over or equal to 24, those over age 65, and those age 45-64 getting little or no exercise in a typical day. Additional risk factors include women birthing a baby over nine pounds at birth, or having a brother, sister or parent with diabetes.

Participants meet weekly for approximately 16 weeks, then monthly for the remainder of the year. During the program, participants are supported by group interactions and working with the Lifestyle Coach. Also, participants will track physical activity, food and weight loss. Lessons will look in-depth at topics and techniques such as, activity motivators, fat and calorie reduction, MyPlate dietary guides, muscle movement, negative thought patterns, managing stress and much more.

For more information about National Diabetes Prevention Program contact Extension Educator, Jamie Goffena at 308-432-3373 orjgoffena2@unl.edu. Goffena will be the life coach for the program and said, “All of us need to follow the program’s recommendations to stay healthy with a balance of nutrition and physical activity. It’s especially important for people diagnosed with pre-diabetes. I’m excited to work with individuals who want to prevent diabetes in their life. NDPP already has worked for many people!”