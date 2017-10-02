Details Released On Meadows Trailer Court Accident



According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Jake Henion, “At approximately 10pm on Friday, September 22nd Alliance Police Department and Alliance Fire Department personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the B-Row of the Meadows Trailer Court. A vehicle driven by Antonio Jesus, a 22 year old male of Alliance, crashed into one occupied vehicle, and three unoccupied parked vehicles. One adult female was transported to Box Butte General Hospital by the Alliance Fire Department for injuries sustained during the crash.”

“Antonio Jesus was later arrested and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for charges of Assault on an Officer with a Bodily Fluid, Resisting Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (2nd Offense), and Driving with a Revoked Driver’s License.”