Details Released In Box Butte County Road Fatality

According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, on Friday morning September 8th a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 9:00am at the intersection of Jefferson Road and County Road 67.

65-year-old Ron Hashman was driving northbound on County Road 67, while 46-year-old Laura Weber was headed eastbound on Jefferson. Hashman failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, at which point Weber collided with Hashman’s vehicle. Hashman’s vehicle rolled several times ejecting him. Hashman passed away at the scene of the accident. Weber of Hemingford was taken to Box Butte General Hospital for injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in this accident.