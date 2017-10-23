Details On Highway 2 Motorcycle Accident Released



According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, on Thursday October 19th there was a motorcycle accident on Highway 2 and County Road 57. The motorcycle, driven by Christopher Camp with passenger Deb Dubray, attempted to pass a combine near the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 57. According to Mowry, Camp did not observe that the combine was turning left on CR 57. Camp took evasive action to avoid the combine and went off the road. The motorcycle slid to a stop in the ditch. Both Camp and Dubray were transported to Box Butte General Hospital.