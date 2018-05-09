Deputy Seizes 12 Pounds Of Meth In Nebraska Traffic Stop

YORK, Neb. (AP) — The York County Sheriff’s Department says one of its deputies seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.

The York News-Times reports that the deputy found the meth Tuesday afternoon after stopping a car in York in southeast Nebraska.

Lt. Paul Vrbka says the deputy was on patrol when he stopped a vehicle for suspicion of a traffic violation. Vrbka says the driver gave consent to search the vehicle and during that search, he found the methamphetamine.

The street value of the meth is estimated at $520,000.

Two people — a 36-year-old woman from Las Vegas and a 35-year-old woman from New Jersey — were arrested. Both remained Wednesday at the York County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.