Deputies: Masked Man Attacked Woman At Gunpoint In Her Home 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Sarpy County just southwest of Omaha are searching for a man they say broke into a home and raped and robbed a woman there at gunpoint.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis says the woman was asleep in her home near 156th Street and Giles Road when a masked man entered her house around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told investigators he was in her home for about an hour before leaving.

Investigators are warning people in the area to keep their doors and windows locked and to avoid being alone outside at night.