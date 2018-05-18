Deputies Find Wounded Woman, Dead Man In Northeast Nebraska

LYONS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed himself and a woman was shot several times at her home in northeast Nebraska.

Deputies were sent Wednesday night to a residence about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northeast of Lyons after a woman called 911, saying she needed help because someone was there with a gun. A Burt County news release says they found 34-year-old Megan Cameron in the doorway of her home, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Inside they found the body of 36-year-old Judd Bogseth. The release says it appears he shot himself.

Cameron was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

Sheriff Robert Pickell also in the release that Bogseth had forcibly entered Cameron’s home. The sheriff didn’t say, however, whether the case is being investigated as an attempted murder followed by a suicide. The sheriff didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.