Deputies find missing girl they tracked through snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lancaster County sheriff says deputies have found a missing 12-year-old girl they tracked through the snow on a frigid morning.



Sheriff Terry Wagner says the girl had left her home around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after arguing with her sister. The family called for help, and two of the seven deputies dispatched found tracks that led them to the girl around 8 a.m.

Wagner says she was huddled in a ravine about a half-mile from her house, which sits about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Lincoln. She had a robe with her and was wearing snow boots.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia. It was 28 degrees Fahrenheit (-2.22 Celsius) at the time.

Her name wasn’t released.