Denver Closes Marijuana Businesses Amid Police Investigation

DENVER (AP) — Denver officials have shut down 26 legal marijuana businesses amid a police investigation expected to lead to criminal charges.

A suspension order issued Thursday by the city department that regulates marijuana businesses says its executive director made the decision after reviewing an investigation completed by the Denver Police Department.

The order affects dispensaries for recreational and medical marijuana and facilities where marijuana is grown, all operating under the name Sweet Leaf.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman said he couldn’t discuss details of the investigation. He said officers are executing “search and arrest warrants” at multiple businesses. He also would not discuss potential charges tied to the investigation or the number of arrests made.

Three co-owners listed on the city’s order didn’t immediately respond to email messages seeking comment.