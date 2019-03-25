Denver Air Connection announces start date for Alliance service

Alliance – Denver Air Connection is thrilled to announce flights from Alliance Municipal Airport (AIA) to Denver International Airport (DEN) are now for sale at www.denverairconnection.com. Passenger flights will begin on June 1, 2019 with ticket prices beginning at $49 one-way. Denver Air Connection will dedicate a twin-engine Metroliner, a turbo propeller aircraft, with comfortable seating for nine passengers to the Alliance, Nebraska market ensuring passengers will be able to get where they need to go without undue delays.



Denver Air connection is already at home in Nebraska flying the Cornhuskers Women’s Basketball Team along with 30 other NCAA teams under their airline charter program. “Denver Air Connection recognizes that Alliance is a perfect fit for our vision of continued growth as the leading, locally owned regional airline partnering with communities to bring personalized air service to their people,” said Glen Rich, Chief Operating at Denver Air Connection.

In March, the Department of Transportation awarded Denver Air Connection the essential air service contract to provide scheduled, nonstop passenger air service between Alliance Municipal Airport (AIA) and Denver International Airport (DEN) after a rigorous vetting process.

The Metroliner aircraft configuration will ensure passenger luggage always arrives with the passenger while still providing a safe, first-class customer experience in the main cabin. With just a one-hour gate to gate flight time, the schedule has been enhanced to meet the needs of the Alliance community while allowing optimum connections through Denver.

“Alliance looks forward to the partnership with Denver Air Connection,” said Alliance Municipal Airport Manager, Lynn Placek. “They bring not only an improved flight schedule through allocating aircraft to our market, but with United ticket and baggage agreements in place, customers can still access the world from the convenience of our airport.”

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.denverairconnection.com and https://www.flyalliancene.com. Denver Air Connection’s priority is to provide quality air service that Alliance will be proud of and deserves. As with every community we serve, we are committed to long term relationships.

About Denver Air Connection: Denver Air Connection operates a fleet of more than 28 aircraft, including Fairchild Metros, Dornier 328 Jets and an Embraer Brasilia. The airline is adding three 50 seat Embraer E-145LRs in the coming months to expand its capabilities. Our community represents some of the finest talent in aviation with a high regard for safety through a very simple mission: Deliver Every Day.