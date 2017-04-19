Dental Days In The Panhandle

For the fourteenth year, students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College (UNMC) of Dentistry will be heading west to be a part of Dental Day on June 2 and 3. This is an opportunity for children whose family has no insurance or very little insurance to receive dental care for no cost.

This year we are offering the free dental services to kids’ ages 3 to 21.

“Each year over 200 school age kids receive important dental care at Dental Days,” said Janelle Hansen of Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD). Hansen is one of the coordinators behind the annual event.

“We are glad to work in partnership with local dentists, school nurses, hospitals, community volunteers, and UNMC to be a part of an excellent service ensuring children in the Panhandle have their dental health needs met,” she added.

Prescreening appointments are currently taking place until April 28 and the dentists participating in pre-screenings include:

Alliance – Drs. Maxwell, Wilcox, Giles, and Christensen

Bridgeport – Dr. Iske

Hemingford – Dr. Jacoby

Oshkosh – Dr. Jensen

Sidney – Drs. Dornbier and Neal

Dental students studying dentistry and dental hygiene at UNMC, accompanied by dental residents, and faculty members, will be participating in the annual Panhandle-wide event. Children will be seen at Gordon Memorial Hospital; Box Butte General Hospital; Dr. Maxwell and Dr. Wilcox in Alliance; Summit Dental Clinic (Dr. Neal) and Life Smiles in Sidney (Dr. Dornbier).

For more information, visit www.pphd.org or contact Hansen at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.