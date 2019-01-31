Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Dennis J. “Buck” Edwards, 81

by Leave a Comment

Dennis Edwards

Dennis J. “Buck” Edwards, age 81 of Sidney, NE and longtime Chadron resident, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 in Scottsbluff.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 9th in the Sidney Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Kyle Larson officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. A complete obituary will be published when available. You may view Buck’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Buck’s care and funeral arrangements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *