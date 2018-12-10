Dennis Eugene Klinker, 71

Dennis Eugene Klinker was born on September 15, 1947, in Slayton, Minnesota,to Clarence and Viola Klinker. Dennis entered into the presence of the Lord onDecember 5, 2018.

He grew up on a dairy farm near Woodstock, Minnesota, and always had fond

memories of his childhood on the farm.

He attended Mankato State College, now Minnesota State University – Mankato,

and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He attained a Master

of Divinity from Concordia Springfield Seminary. From there, he accepted a call

to Eastern Idaho where he planted churches in the Soda Springs, Idaho area.

While in Soda Springs, he met and married Janet Ayers and from that marriage

two sons were born. There are many fond memories of the experiences and

friendships in Idaho. His sons have been the delight of his life.

After his first marriage ended, he moved back to Minnesota. On one of the trips

to Laramie to visit his sons, he met Cheryl (Forney) Firestien in Alliance, Nebraska.

After twelve years of friendship, they married on December 1, 2001. In the thirty

years of this relationship, Dennis and Cheryl have been ministry partners. They

have worked in a variety of ministry positions in many of the churches in Alliance,

Nebraska. They enjoyed sharing their music with others. Many Bible Studies took

place in their home.

During his time in Alliance, Dennis went to work for KCOW/Double Q Country

radio as a sales representative. He worked there for twenty years and then left to

take a call to ministry as pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Osborne, Kansas. The

six and a half years in Osborne were a special time of blessing for both Dennis and Cheryl.

Dennis resigned his position in Osborne in 2014 and he and Cheryl moved to

Wellington, Colorado, to retire. They were active in ministry with Zion Lutheran

Church in Wellington as well as Life Pointe Church in Fort Collins.

Dennis enjoyed his sons, step daughters and grandchildren. He loved to fish and

camp and to hang out at the cabin. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and building

things there. He loved singing in church with Cheryl and preaching whenever the

opportunity arose.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of the home. He is also survived by his two

sons, Jon Klinker (Lisa) and Aaron Klinker, of Laramie, Wyoming, and two step

daughters, Carey Tritle (Jason) of Alliance, Nebraska, and Christina Townsend (Ash)

of Centennial, Colorado. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Caitlyn Tritle, Cayla

Tritle, Cameron Tritle, Melissa Townsend, Matthew Townsend, Jordan Klinker

and Jace Klinker.

He is also survived by his aunt Erna Jessen of Luverne, Minnesota, and a large

family of cousins including Sandy Young (Todd) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Jacki

Barsness of Northfield, Minnesota; Lynette, (Patrick) Sproull of Apple Valley,

Minnesota; and John “Butch” Nelson of Apple Valley, Minnesota as well as

extended family in Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorials to Global Connections,

International (gciworld.org) or Colorado State University Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU).