Dennis Eugene Klinker, 71

to Clarence and Viola Klinker. Dennis entered into the presence of the Lord on
December 5, 2018.
He grew up on a dairy farm near Woodstock, Minnesota, and always had fond
memories of his childhood on the farm.
He attended Mankato State College, now Minnesota State University – Mankato,
and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He attained a Master
of Divinity from Concordia Springfield Seminary. From there, he accepted a call
to Eastern Idaho where he planted churches in the Soda Springs, Idaho area.
While in Soda Springs, he met and married Janet Ayers and from that marriage
two sons were born. There are many fond memories of the experiences and
friendships in Idaho. His sons have been the delight of his life.
After his first marriage ended, he moved back to Minnesota. On one of the trips
to Laramie to visit his sons, he met Cheryl (Forney) Firestien in Alliance, Nebraska.
After twelve years of friendship, they married on December 1, 2001. In the thirty
years of this relationship, Dennis and Cheryl have been ministry partners. They
have worked in a variety of ministry positions in many of the churches in Alliance,
Nebraska. They enjoyed sharing their music with others. Many Bible Studies took
place in their home.
During his time in Alliance, Dennis went to work for KCOW/Double Q Country
radio as a sales representative. He worked there for twenty years and then left to
take a call to ministry as pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Osborne, Kansas. The
six and a half years in Osborne were a special time of blessing for both Dennis and Cheryl.
Dennis resigned his position in Osborne in 2014 and he and Cheryl moved to
Wellington, Colorado, to retire. They were active in ministry with Zion Lutheran
Church in Wellington as well as Life Pointe Church in Fort Collins.
Dennis enjoyed his sons, step daughters and grandchildren. He loved to fish and
camp and to hang out at the cabin. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and building
things there. He loved singing in church with Cheryl and preaching whenever the
opportunity arose.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of the home. He is also survived by his two
sons, Jon Klinker (Lisa) and Aaron Klinker, of Laramie, Wyoming, and two step
daughters, Carey Tritle (Jason) of Alliance, Nebraska, and Christina Townsend (Ash)
of Centennial, Colorado. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Caitlyn Tritle, Cayla
Tritle, Cameron Tritle, Melissa Townsend, Matthew Townsend, Jordan Klinker
and Jace Klinker.
He is also survived by his aunt Erna Jessen of Luverne, Minnesota, and a large
family of cousins including Sandy Young (Todd) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Jacki
Barsness of Northfield, Minnesota; Lynette, (Patrick) Sproull of Apple Valley,
Minnesota; and John “Butch” Nelson of Apple Valley, Minnesota as well as
extended family in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorials to Global Connections,
International (gciworld.org) or Colorado State University Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU).
Bohlender Funeral Chapel, Fort Collins, Colorado is in charge of arrangements.
