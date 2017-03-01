Delphine Martin, 82

Delphine Martin was called home to the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was born on Christmas Eve in 1934 the child of Juan and Guadalupe Pena in Round Rock, Texas. We were all blessed to have her in this world for 82 years. Delphine was from a family of seven that made its way to western Nebraska in 1949 where she met her husband Angelo Martin in Whitney marrying in Gering, Nebraska on March 15th, 1950. To this union brought twelve happy children whom were always eager to dance with their mother.

Angelo and Delphine made their living at farming in Whitney before moving to Alliance in 1973 to begin their dreams of running their own restaurant aptly titled Martin’s Barbeque. While burgers and barbecue sandwiches were the featured foods it quickly became most renowned for her mexican recipes and her homemade pie! Delphine was a full time mother but she also served as a chef and waitress to many patrons in the Nebraska panhandle. In addition, she had a passion for gardening, crocheting, and sewing ~ mostly clothes for her children. I am very sure that many will agree that Delphine was the doily darling to many of her friends and neighbors. She was often known for her generosity and her faith in the good lord praying the Rosary daily for most of all of her life. She was not without tragedy though and endured many hardships including the tragic loss of three young children in an auto accident in 1956. Resiliency is what she possessed going on to bore more children now the nine surviving siblings. The Good Lord slowed Delphine down in 1994 as she suffered a stroke in February of that year. But this did not deter her from still coming to work at Martin’s for another twenty years! She greeted every customer with a smile knowing everybody by name intertwined with her wit and sense of humor. Delphine was a very hard worker and was relentless in her passion to serve others.

Delphine is survived by her husband Angelo of Alliance; her nine surviving children, Mathew (Cherry) Martin of Alliance, Grace Martin of Fremont, NE, Sophia (Pat) Covey of Aurora, CO, Eric (Tina) Martin of Chadron, NE, Hank Martin of Salida, CO, Susie Martin (Joe Bird) of Scottsdale, AZ, Sally (Vince) Brown of Bailey CO, Denise (Pat) Marcoe, Ft. Irwin, CA and Lucy (Kurt) Nederbrock of Ahwatukee, AZ. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Chadron. Wake services will be held Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.