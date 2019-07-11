Della Mae Sanchez, 84, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

She was born October 26, 1934 in Alliance, Nebraska to Otto J. and Belle (Green) Smith.

Della married Leo L. Sanchez on September 17, 1953.

She was a lifetime area resident and spent many years working for the City of Alliance as a meter reader. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Kathee) Sanchez of Lincoln, Rod Sanchez of Alliance and Rhonda Sanchez of Fort Collins, CO; 2 grandsons and 3 great grandchildren; and her brother, Evert (Judy) Smith of Alliance. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Wake services will be Monday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.