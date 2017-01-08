Defense Attorney Joins Prosecutor’s Office in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former defense attorney has joined the prosecutor’s office in Lincoln County, so now she’ll have to start getting used to sitting at a different table in the courtroom.

Kortnei Hoeft had been working for a local firm in North Platte as a defense attorney since she graduated from Creighton University law school in 2015.

Monday will be Hoeft’s first time in the courtroom as a deputy county attorney.

Hoeft says she’s excited about the new opportunity.

New defense attorneys have been appointed to represent all of Hoeft’s former clients, and she won’t be involved in any of those cases as a prosecutor.