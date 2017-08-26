Deceased Individual Found In Burned Vehicle

According to Scotts Bluff Police Chief Mark Overman, “Emergency response personnel discovered a deceased individual inside a burned vehicle after 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 25. The vehicle was in a field northwest and a short distance from the intersection of South Morrill Road and East Lyman Road, approximately 3 miles south of Morrill NE.”

“Scotts Bluff County Deputies, the Morrill Police Department and the Morrill and Lyman Fire Departments responded to a report received at 9:59 p.m. of a vehicle on fire. On arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, personnel discovered a deceased individual inside.”

“Deputies protected the scene overnight, and additional personnel responded to continue the investigation this morning. At this time we have not confirmed the VIN number of the vehicle, nor have we confirmed the identity of the deceased person. The vehicle has been removed to a secure indoor facility for investigation. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is responding to assist.”

“We have been in contact with the family of a person from the Morrill area that was reported missing this morning. There is reason to believe that there is a connection to the fire and the missing person, but at this time we cannot confirm that.”