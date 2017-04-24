Deborah Louise (Snyder) Vasel, 60, passed away at her home in Alliance, NE. After many years of battling cancer, Debbie went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on April 20, 2017. Her husband of 41 years, children, and grandchildren will greatly miss her warm smile, kind spirit, and great selflessness which she learned from the Lord.

She was born January 9, 1957 in Bethlehem, PA to Robert and Barbara (Benner) Snyder. She graduated from Parkland High School in 1974.

On April 3, 1976 she was united in marriage to John Vasel, Jr. in Allentown, PA. She lived in Pennsylvania until 2010 when she and John moved to Alliance.

Much of her life was centered on doing things for others and serving the Lord. If it was an encouraging letter, text, phone call, or a handmade card, she had an impact on many lives. She remembered everyone’s birthdays, even folks not seen in many years.

Debbie taught children in Sunday School for over 25 years and loved spending time with children of all ages. She especially loved teaching them the songs and motions. Her goal was for them to have a relationship with Christ.

She also loved music about her Lord, singing, and playing the piano and organ in three different churches over the past 35 years. She was a faithful member of Heartland Baptist church since moving to Alliance almost seven years ago.

Always by her husband’s side – they were inseparable. Now, God has chosen to separate them for a while according to His perfect will. But they will be reunited one day in Glory, all because of what Jesus did at the cross!

Debbie loved her five children dearly and was greatly involved with their education from beginning through college. She was also active in helping homeschoolers for a time. She also cherished all 18 living grandchildren praying for them constantly. “She hath done what she could” Mark 14:8

She is survived by her husband, her children, Thomas (Laura) Vasel of Homestead, FL, Jeanette (Chris) Foster of Tigard, OR, Andrew (Grace) Vasel of Royersford, PA, Melissa (James) Bronsveld of Mono, Ontario, Canada and Matthew Vasel of Merriville, IN and 18 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Snyder of Catasauqua, PA, her brother, David (Alison) Snyder of Northampton, PA and her aunt, Lanshy Moyer of Allentown and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jack and her granddaughter, Sunny.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Dennis Gruber officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be form 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Heartland Baptist Church, 619 Platte Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.