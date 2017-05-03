Death Penalty Sought For Inmate Charged In Cellmate’s Death

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — State prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a prison inmate charged with fatally attacking his cellmate at a troubled state prison.

Patrick Schroeder appeared Wednesday in Johnson County Court on first-degree murder and weapons-use charges in the April 15 death of 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr. Schroeder’s preliminary hearing has been set for June 12.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that it will seek the death penalty in the case.

Investigators say Berry and Schroeder were the only occupants in the cell at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution where Berry was found unresponsive. He later died at a hospital. An autopsy said he had been strangled.

Schroeder is already serving a life for the 2006 killing of 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer Kenneth Albers.