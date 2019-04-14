Deadline approaching for help with livestock carcass removal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are urging those who lost livestock in a mid-March storm and subsequent flooding to seek help removing carcasses before Monday’s deadline.

Ranchers and farmers in federally declared disaster areas in Nebraska have until April 15 to report the carcasses to the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality for help removing them. The department’s carcass removal hotline is 1-877-253-2603.

U.S. Department of Agriculture crews will handle pick-up and disposal of the animals.