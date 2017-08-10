Day Care Owner Pleads Not Guilty In Wandering-Kids Case

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A November trial has been scheduled for a Kearney day care owner who had been caring for four children who police say were found walking unsupervised along a busy street a mile (2 kilometers) away.

Court records say 41-year-old Meredith Spencer filed written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and neglect. Her trial is set to begin Nov. 6.

Prosecutors say someone called police July 13 after spotting the children: an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 5-year-olds. Police say the kids were unharmed.