Dawes County Tourism Board Seeks Applicants

The Dawes County Tourism Board is seeking qualified individuals to fill three board openings. At least one opening (but no more than two) must be filled by a Lodging Member and the others are At-Large openings. The Board meets on the first Tuesday of each month. The term of service will be four (4) years from the date of appointment by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners. Interested individuals may submit a letter of interest addressed to the Dawes County Board of Commissioners and delivered to the Dawes County Clerk’s Office, by Friday, January 5 to be considered. For more information about the Dawes County Travel Board visit DiscoverNWNebraska.com.