Dawes County Sheriff reminds residents about blizzard preparations, closures

According to Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey, “Dawes County, Chadron, and Crawford Government Officials are asking the public to please prepare for the severe winter storm that is forecasted for our area.”

Daily reminds residents to prepare by having enough food, water, medical needs, and other essentials.

“Beginning about 3 A.M. on Wednesday morning we may have rain turning to freezing rain. The roads will be very bad and icy. This will be followed by up to 24 inches of snow within the next 24 hours. Travel will be basically impossible,” Dailey said

The Dawes County Sheriff Department is going to be very busy assisting the community of Chadron and Crawford.

Daily said, “There is a very strong likelihood that if you do travel and get stuck, lost or stranded in any way on the roads or highway, we will not be able to assist you and get you to safety.”

If you do travel make sure you have plenty of fuel, food, blankets, tools, jumper cables, first aid kit, flashlight, and water.

Chadron Closures:

According to Chadron City Manager Gregory Yanker, the Chadron Area Aquatic and Wellness Center and Chadron Public Library will be closed on March 13 due to the blizzard.

Chadron Public Schools will be closed on March 13 and March 14 as well.