Dawes County Serves As Community Leader With Tobacco-Free Efforts

Dawes County will be a tobacco-free campus to include all forms of tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaping effective on November 1, 2017. This includes all county facilities, county grounds and county vehicles, with the exception of designated tobacco use areas at some Dawes County locations.

“We feel it is an important step for the County to model good health to the community,” said Mandy Brice, HR Dawes County. “We are working diligently to provide tobacco-free support and resources to staff and visitors as we go tobacco-free,” she added.

The county will be providing email communications and informational packets to employees with free resources like the Nebraska Tobacco-Free Quitline, 800-QUIT-NOW, the online quitting program, and texting services.

“We know this will not only positively impact our employees but anyone who visits any of our facilities, too,” said Brice. “We acknowledge this can be a stressful time for employees and want to help in any way by providing employees and visitors with healthier alternatives to tobacco use.”

Tobacco use remains the single most preventable cause of disease, disability, and death in the US. Last year, 2,500 Nebraskans died from smoking-attributable causes. That’s 48 people a week-nearly seven people each and every day.

“Tobacco-free employees are healthier, miss less work, and have lower health care costs,” said Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies. “We commend Dawes County for creating ideal conditions and support for employees and the community to be tobacco-free,” she added.

The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council is available to assist businesses with the transition to a tobacco-free campus and much more, for additional information about worksite wellness contact Davies at 308-487-3600 ext. 101 or visit http://pphd.org/pwwc.html. For questions regarding Dawes County, contact Brice at 308-432-0100.