Thirty-two road closures are now affecting Dawes County.



Dawes County officials say it may be possible that some washout roads have not been found, and to use caution on county roads.

Officials also warn drivers to not drive through standing or running water on roads around the county.

Dawes County Road Closures

Table Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Hereford Road.

Airport Road – Closed from Chadron Municipal Airport west to Highway 20.

Brown Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Whitney Lake Road.

Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Brown Road.

North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Bergfield Road west to Whitney Lake Road.

North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Lone Tree east to Airport Road.

Ormesher Road – Closed from North Main Street in Chadron to NE. / S.D. state line.

Lonetree Road – Closed from Fergson Road to Highway 2/71.

Galey Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Old Highway 20.

Dyer Road – Closed from Sawlog Road to Highway 2/71.

Mansfield Road – Closed from Raben Road to Old Highway 20.

Slim Buttes Road – Closed from McHenry to Nebraska / SD state line.

McHenry Road – Closed from Beaver Valley Road to Slim Buttes Road.

Hartman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Bethel Road.

Squaw Mound Road- Closed from East Belmont to East River.

Cottonwood School Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center

West Belmont Road – Closed from Highway 2/71 to Diehl Road

Lemmon Road – From Highway 20 to Bethel Road.

Carlson Road – Closed from Sheridan County line to Antelope Road.

Redfern Road – Closed from Highway 20 to 1/2 mile north on Redfern Road.

Davenport Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Redfern Road.

Deadhorse Road – Closed from Flag Butte Road to Table Road.

Deadman Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to West Bethel Road.

Norman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Eleson Road.

East River Road – Closed from Squaw Mound to Table Center.

Spears Road – Closed from Antelope Road to Long Road.

Kudrna Road – Closed from Long Road to Sheridan County line.

Long Road – Closed from Prairie Home Road to Pepper Creek Road.

Egan Road – Closed from Bordeaux Road to Long Road.

Autogate Road- Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center Road.

Squaw Creek – Closed from Crow Butte to Cut Across.

Breakneck Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to North Belmont.