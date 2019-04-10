Panhandle Post

Dawes County road closures

Below is a list of Dawes County road closures:

  • Table Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Hereford Road.
  • Airport Road – Closed from Chadron Municipal Airport west to Highway 20.
  • Brown Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Whitney Lake Road.
  • Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Brown Road.
  • North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Bergfield Road west to Whitney Lake Road.
  • North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Lone Tree east to Airport Road.
  • Ormesher Road – Closed from North Main Street in Chadron to NE. / S.D. state line.
  • Lonetree Road – Closed from Fergson Road to Highway 2/71.
  • Galey Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Old Highway 20.
  • Dyer Road – Closed from Sawlog Road to Highway 2/71.
  • Mansfield Road – Closed from Raben Road to Old Highway 20.
  • Slim Buttes Road – Closed from McHenry to Nebraska / South Dakota state line.
  • McHenry Road – Closed from Beaver Valley Road to Slim Buttes Road.
  • Hartman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
  • Squaw Mound Road- Closed from East Belmont to East River.
  • Cottonwood School Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center
  • West Belmont Road – Closed from Highway 2/71 to Diehl Road
  • Lemmon Road – From Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
  • Carlson Road – Closed from Sheridan County line to Antelope Road.
  • Redfern Road – Closed from Highway 20 to 1/2 mile north on Redfern Road.
  • Davenport Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Redfern Road.
  • Deadhorse Road – Closed from Flag Butte Road to Table Road.
  • Deadman Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to West Belmont Road.
  • Norman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Eleson Road.
  • East River Road – Closed from Squaw Mound to Table Center.
  • Spears Road – Closed from Antelope Road to Long Road.
  • Kudrna Road – Closed from Long Road to Sheridan County line.
  • Long Road – Closed from Prairie Home Road to Pepper Creek Road.
  • Egan Road – Closed from Bordeaux Road to Long Road.
  • Autogate Road- Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center Road.
  • Squaw Creek – Closed from Crow Butte to Cut Across.
  • Breakneck Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to North Belmont.
  • Hough Road – Closed from Hollibaugh Road to Squaw Mound Road.
  • Section Line Road – Closed from Table Road to Hough Road.

