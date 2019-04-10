Below is a list of Dawes County road closures:
- Table Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Hereford Road.
- Airport Road – Closed from Chadron Municipal Airport west to Highway 20.
- Brown Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Whitney Lake Road.
- Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Old Highway 20 to Brown Road.
- North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Bergfield Road west to Whitney Lake Road.
- North Whitney Lake Road – Closed from Lone Tree east to Airport Road.
- Ormesher Road – Closed from North Main Street in Chadron to NE. / S.D. state line.
- Lonetree Road – Closed from Fergson Road to Highway 2/71.
- Galey Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Old Highway 20.
- Dyer Road – Closed from Sawlog Road to Highway 2/71.
- Mansfield Road – Closed from Raben Road to Old Highway 20.
- Slim Buttes Road – Closed from McHenry to Nebraska / South Dakota state line.
- McHenry Road – Closed from Beaver Valley Road to Slim Buttes Road.
- Hartman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
- Squaw Mound Road- Closed from East Belmont to East River.
- Cottonwood School Road – Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center
- West Belmont Road – Closed from Highway 2/71 to Diehl Road
- Lemmon Road – From Highway 20 to Bethel Road.
- Carlson Road – Closed from Sheridan County line to Antelope Road.
- Redfern Road – Closed from Highway 20 to 1/2 mile north on Redfern Road.
- Davenport Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Redfern Road.
- Deadhorse Road – Closed from Flag Butte Road to Table Road.
- Deadman Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to West Belmont Road.
- Norman Road – Closed from Highway 20 to Eleson Road.
- East River Road – Closed from Squaw Mound to Table Center.
- Spears Road – Closed from Antelope Road to Long Road.
- Kudrna Road – Closed from Long Road to Sheridan County line.
- Long Road – Closed from Prairie Home Road to Pepper Creek Road.
- Egan Road – Closed from Bordeaux Road to Long Road.
- Autogate Road- Closed from Highway 385 to Table Center Road.
- Squaw Creek – Closed from Crow Butte to Cut Across.
- Breakneck Road – Closed from Four Mile Road to North Belmont.
- Hough Road – Closed from Hollibaugh Road to Squaw Mound Road.
- Section Line Road – Closed from Table Road to Hough Road.
