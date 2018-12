A Dawes County resident was found dead in his home.

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the death of 99 year old Byron Cox on Friday, Dec. 21. at his rural home.



“After a review of evidence at the scene, interviews with witnesses, and an examination of medical records, it was determined that Mr. Cox died of natural causes,” said Haug.