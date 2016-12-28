Dawes County Felony Arrest Warrants Issued for 36 year Old Charles Canaday



On Wednesday December 21st 2016, 36 year old Charles Canaday absconded from the McCook Work Ethic Camp with Andrew Russell. On Thursday December 22, 2016, the Dawes County Court issued two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Canaday in conjunction with a vehicle pursuit that took place on September 22nd, 2016 in Chadron. Chadron PD officers had contact with Canaday and attempted to arrest him on a warrant for absconding from parole, back in September. Canaday fled in a vehicle to Pine Ridge South Dakota where he was arrested by the Pine Ridge authorities. The warrants issued on December 22nd charge Charles Canaday with felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, felony use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license. “We are asking for the public’s cooperation in finding Charles Canaday in regards to the numerous charges he has in Nebraska. This information and a photo of Charles Canaday can be found on our Chadron PD Facebook page as well as the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers website. You can leave a tip by the use of a smart phone, tablet or a computer at www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com or by phone at 1-800-422-1494. Simply go to the Nebraska Crime Stoppers webpage and click on “Leave a Tip.” Please get involved and help us find Charles Canaday by leaving an anonymous tip, which could earn you a cash reward,” says Chief Tim Lordino.