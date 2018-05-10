Dawes County Attorney Releases More Details On 3 Year Old Death In Chadron

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, “On Saturday, May 5th, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Chadron Police officers and the Dawes County Coroner were dispatched to investigate the unattended death of 3 year old Damion Neidert.”

“After an investigation of the scene, interviews of witnesses and medical professionals, an autopsy, additional testing, and consultation with Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, the preliminary cause of death is believed to be Myocarditis. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle generally caused by a viral or bacterial condition.”

“Additional testing has been ordered to assist in the determination of the specific cause of this condition.”