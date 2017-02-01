Dawes County 4-H Shooters Compete at Mitchell

Chadron, NE – The Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports members were on the road again, Sunday,

January 29, competing at the Scotts Bluff County Panhandle Best Shoot in Mitchell, Nebraska. Several

members came home with championship honors including Treyvan Pieper, Ethan Johns, and Jada

Pieper.

Results in the BB Gun division were:

8 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 1st, also winning the Prone and Kneeling positions.

9-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 3rd, and Jorja Pieper, 7th.

11-12 year olds – Caden Galbraith, 6th, and Corbin Loutzenhiser, 9th.

13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 3rd, also winning the Kneeling position. Jada Pieper, 6th; Hannah

Walker, 10th; and Kayley Galbraith, 14th.

Samantha Johns had the 3rd highest score and Jada Pieper the 9th highest score of all 53 shooters in the

BB gun division. The Dawes County BB Gun team placed 3rd.

In the Air Rifle division, results were:

8 to 10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 1st, also winning the Standing and Kneeling positions.

13-14 year olds – Samantha Johns, 3rd, and Jada Pieper, 4th.

15-18 year olds – Chance Snook was 7th in the division as well as 7th overall out of 36 shooters.

The Dawes County Air Rifle team placed 4th.

In the Air Pistol division, results were:

8-10 year olds Basic Supported – Ethan Johns , 1st, and winning all three positions. Jorja Pieper, 5th, and

Treyvan Pieper, 8th.

11-13 year olds Standing Supported – Jada Pieper, 1st, winning the ST1 position. Hannah Walker, 2nd,

winning the ST3 position. Samantha Johns, 3rd, winning the ST2 position.

The next Panhandle Best Shooting competition will be held February 5, in Hyannis.

The Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Program includes many options for 4-H members. They learn safe gun

and bow handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and

knowledgeable adult volunteers. It appeals to young people and volunteers from a wide range of urban

and rural backgrounds promoting positive youth-adult interaction and peer leadership. To find out how

to get involved locally as a youth or leader, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373.