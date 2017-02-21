Dawes County 4-H Shooters Compete at Kimball

(above): Alex Fisher.. Photo courtesy of Jessica Fisher.

Five members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the Kimball County Panhandle Best Shoot in Kimball on February 19, 2017.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were: 9-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 4th, and Alex Fisher, 7th.

13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 4th, and Hannah Walker, 7th. Johns won the sitting position.

The Dawes County BB Team placed third and Samantha Johns total score of 365 was 5th best out of all 51 shooters.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

8 to 10 year olds – Alex Fisher, 1st and Ethan Johns, 5th. Fisher won both prone and kneeling positions.

13-14 year olds – Samantha Johns, 4th.

15-18 year olds – Chance Snook, 8th. Snook had the 9th highest score overall out of 35 shooters in all age divisions. The Dawes County Sporter Air Rifle Team placed 5th.

Panhandle Best Shooting competitions will continue on February 26th in Alliance. Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.

Nebraska Shooting Sports includes many options for 4-H members. Participants learn safe gun handling skills, and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. Contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 to see how you can get involved as a member or adult voluntee