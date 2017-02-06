Dawes County 4-H Shooters Compete at Hyannis

Chadron, NE – Members of the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club competed at the Grant County Panhandle Best Shoot in Hyannis on Sunday, February 5.

Results in the BB Gun divisions were:

9-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 5th, and Alex Fisher, 7th. Fisher was first in the Standing Position.

11-12 year olds – Corbin Loutzenhiser, 9th.

13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 4th, and Hannah Walker, 6th. Johns won the prone position

shooting a 99 out of a possible 100 with seven centers.

The Dawes County BB Team placed third. Samantha Johns and Hannah Walker were in the top

10 of all 51 shooters placing 4th and 6th respectively.

In the Sporter Air Rifle division, results were:

8 to 10 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd, and Ethan Johns, 4th.

13-14 year olds – Samantha Johns, 2nd, winning the Prone and Kneeling positions. Johns was just one point behind first place.

15-18 year olds – Chance Snook, 8th. Snook had the 8th highest score overall out of 34 shooters in all age divisions.

The Dawes County Sporter Air Rifle Team placed 4th.

Panhandle Best Shooting competitions will continue with members traveling to Kimball on February 19th. Complete results can be found on the Orion Results Center at

http://www.orionresults.com/team/Home.aspx.

Nebraska Shooting Sports offers projects in many areas including Archery, Shotgun, Air Rifle/BB Gun, Smallbore Rifle, Air Pistol, Smallbore Pistol, Muzzleloading, and Hunting and Outdoor Skills. Stop into the Nebraska Extension Dawes County office at 250 Main, Suite 8 in Chadron to see how you can get involved as a member or adult volunteer.