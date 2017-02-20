Davis sets NBA All-Star Game scoring record; Wisconsin maintains position atop Big Ten

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

— Eleventh-ranked Wisconsin still owns a share of the Big Ten lead after staging a second-half rally Sunday afternoon. Nigel Hayes scored 14 of his 21 points while the Badgers were turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 71-60 win against No. 23 Maryland. Ethan Happ had 20 points for Wisconsin, which trailed 33-27 at the break before improving to 11-3 in the conference. Bronson Koenig scored all nine of his points in the second half to help the Badgers overcome Melo Trimble’s game-high 27 points for the Terrapins. The Terps are one game behind Wisconsin and Purdue with four games remaining in the conference schedule.

— Marcus Foster scored a career-high 35 points and No. 20 Creighton used a 19-6 run to whip Georgetown, 87-70. The Bluejays shot 53 percent while avenging a 20-point road loss to the Hoyas on Jan 25. Isaiah Zierden added 13 points in helping Creighton get to 22-5.

— No. 24 Butler thumped DePaul, 82-66 as Nate Fowler scored 15 points and Kelan Martin added 14 and eight rebounds. The Blue Demons actually led 27-22 until the Bulldogs scored 21 straight points to take control. Butler improved to 10-5 in the Big East and dealt DePaul its 10th straight loss.

NBA

The local guy was the MVP of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game at New Orleans.

Pelicans center Anthony Davis scored 20 of his All-Star game-record 52 points in the fourth quarter as the Western Conference won for the sixth time in seven years, 192-182 over the East. He was 26 of 39 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Davis shattered the previous record of 42 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Russell Westbrook was in contention for a third straight MVP honor before West coach Steve Kerr took him out for a few minutes in the final period while leaving Davis in the game. The Oklahoma City guard nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 41 points in just 19 minutes.

Golden State teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had 21 points for the West, which hit 21 3-pointers and shot 59 percent. Durant also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo led the East squad with 30 points in the highest-scoring game in league history.

DeMarcus Cousins appears to be on his way out of Sacramento.

A person familiar with the situation says the Kings have agreed to trade Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Tyreke Evans, rookie Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer. Cousins spent his entire 6 ½-year NBA career with the Kings, averaging 21 points and 10.8 rebounds. Reports of his departure grew after he played just two minutes in the All-Star game.

Both teams are scrambling for the final Western Conference playoff berth. The Kings are 1 ½ games behind Denver and one game ahead of the Pelicans.

PGA TOUR

Dustin Johnson has earned the world’s No. 1 ranking in men’s golf by cruising to victory in the rain-delayed Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

Johnson fired an even-par 71 for a 17-under total and a five-stroke win over Scott Brown and Thomas Pieters. Johnson led by as many as nine shots in the final round before becoming the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986.

Johnson took control with birdies on his last three holes of the third round. The birdie binge capped a 7-under 64 that followed a pair of 66s.

